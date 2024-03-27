"By the gleam of my horn!": Dotadle #103 answers (Wednesday, March 27, 2024)

All the Dotadle #103 answers are now available. You can try to solve the Classic puzzle before using the quote, ability, and loading screen hints. The Quote and Ability riddles are also easy to solve, provided players have basic Dota 2 knowledge. However, the Loading Screen one cannot be one-shotted by beginners, as it is a Collector's Cache Loading Screen from 2016.

Here is the quote clue for the Dotadle #103 Classic question:

"By the gleam of my horn!"

Here are the descriptive clues for the question:

Gender - Male

Species - Magnoceros

Position - Offlane

Attribute - Universal

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2004

Magnus, Troll Warlord, and other Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #103 (March 27, 2024)

Loading Screen riddle for #103 (Valve)

Listed below are all the answers for #103:

Classic - Magnus

Quote - Troll Warlord

Ability - Earth Spirit

Loading Screen - Undying

Magnus is one of the very few universal heroes of medium complexity. Hence, right after uncovering the position, release year, and range type from the descriptive clues, you will easily narrow down your guesses to Magnataur.

"My axes thirst" is the Dota 2 Quote puzzle of the day. You will eventually figure out the answer as Troll Warlord is infamous for roaming around with a couple of axes and uttering this voice line.

Kaolin's Stone Remnant can be recognized by any longtime Dota 2 player. Some new players may struggle if the challenge mode is on. However, once you spot the stone theme, you'll instantly type Earth Spirit.

The Loading Screen puzzle is child's play for cache traders and collectors. This is because Undying's TI6 Collector's Cache bundle resembles a mummy straight from ancient Egypt.

Former Dotadle answers

Listed below are the answers for previous Dotadle editions:

#102 - Treant Protector , Monkey King , Jakiro , and Shadow Shaman

- , , , and #101 - Invoker , Spectre , Alchemist , and Visage

- , , , and #100 - Medusa, Warlock, Tusk, and Abaddon

- and #99 - Crystal Maiden, Sniper, Monkey King , and Juggernaut

- , and #98 - Ursa, Mirana, Centaur Warrunner , and Monkey King

- , and #97 - Puck, Bounty Hunter, Void Spirit and Phantom Assassin

and #96 - Doom, Shadow Shaman, Gyrocopter , and Phantom Lancer

- , and #95 - Timbersaw, Void Spirit, Marci, and Windranger

- and #94 - Sand King, Timbersaw, Mirana, and Ogremagi

and #93 - Pangolier, Witch Doctor, Sniper, and Axe

and #92 - Wraith King, Naga Siren, Techies, and Chaos Knight

Dotadle #104 will be live on March 28, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to learn about the latest answers.