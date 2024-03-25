"I have orbs for this." Dotadle #101 answers (Monday, March 25, 2024)

Dotadle #101 answers are uncovered in this article. Surprisingly, all the puzzles are easy, so both casual players and veterans can solve them within a few attempts. The Classic section, usually the tricky one, features a hero with hard complexity in the latest edition.

Here is the quote clue for the #101 Classic riddle:

"I have orbs for this."

Here are the descriptive clues for the same question:

Gender - Male

Species - Human, Magicborn

Position - Midlane, Support

Attribute - Universal

Range Type - Ranged

Complexity - Hard

Release Year - 2005

Invoker, Spectre, and other Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #101

#101 Loading Screen riddle (Image via Valve)

The following are the answers for the Dotadle #101 edition:

Classic - Invoker

Quote - Spectre

Ability - Alchemist

Loading Screen - Visage

Once you identify the clues related to complexity, position, and range type, you can easily narrow down the answer to Invoker. Additionally, there are only a few heroes with this complexity, hence you can decipher this section with ease.

"From another dimension, a world beyond." is the Quote riddle of the day. Spectre is one of the very few Dota 2 heroes who speaks about other planes and existential dimensions. Thus, you can deduce this answer before hearing the audio clue.

Alchemist's Acid Spray features a simple icon recognizable by almost anyone who's played the game. It's depicted as a simple liquid-like substance flipped to the right side when the challenger mode is activated.

A small part of Visage's stone weapon and bracer is visible in the first image clue. Seasoned players can instantly answer, while newbies may require multiple tries.

Former Dotadle answers

Listed below are the answers for previous Dotadle editions:

#100 - Medusa, Warlock, Tusk, and Abaddon

#99 - Crystal Maiden, Sniper, Monkey King, and Juggernaut

#98 - Ursa, Mirana, Centaur Warrunner, and Monkey King

#97 - Puck, Bounty Hunter, Void Spirit and Phantom Assassin

#96 - Doom, Shadow Shaman, Gyrocopter, and Phantom Lancer

#95 - Timbersaw, Void Spirit, Marci, and Windranger

#94 - Sand King, Timbersaw, Mirana, and Ogremagi

#93 - Pangolier, Witch Doctor, Sniper, and Axe

#92 - Wraith King, Naga Siren, Techies, and Chaos Knight

#91 - Terrorblade, Sand King, Windranger, and Magnus

Dotadle #102 will be live on March 26, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to learn about the latest answers.