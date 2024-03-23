"Frost beats fire": Dotadle #99 answers (Saturday, March 23, 2024)

All the Dotadle #99 answers are now available for you to check out. All the questions in this puzzle game refresh after a day, and you can maintain consecutive win streaks using our guides. In the latest iteration, only the Classic and Loading Screen riddles are a bit tricky. The rest can be one-shotted by both newbies and veterans.

Here is the quote clue for the #99 Classic:

"Frost beats fire."

Here are the descriptive clues for the #99 Classic:

Gender - Female

Species - Human

Position - Hard Support, Support

Attribute - Intelligence

Range Type - Ranged

Complexity - Easy

Release Year - 2004

Crystal Maiden, Sniper, and other Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #99

#99 Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

Here are the answers for the Dotadle #99 edition:

Classic - Crystal Maiden

Quote - Sniper

Ability - Monkey King

Loading Screen - Juggernaut

Once you find the clues for species, gender, position, and attribute, you can easily narrow down your Classic answer to Crystal Maiden.

Meanwhile, the Quote clue directly reveals the answer to be Rylai due to her prolonged rivalry with her sister, Lina.

"Gunpowder justice" is the Quote riddle of the day. Almost everyone knows that Sniper is the only Dota 2 hero linked with gunpowder and boasts an ultimate that sends a magical projectile from his gun.

Monkey King's Tree Dance is one of the most recognizable abilities in Dota 2. This is because his icon features Sun Wukong standing on top of a tree.

Only a couple of fingers and a small part of a bracer are shown in the Loading Screen clue. Traders and set collectors can find the answer after a couple of tries, as they can easily spot Juggernaut's sword and fingers.

Former Dotadle answers

Listed below are the answers for previous Dotadle iterations:

#98 - Ursa, Mirana, Centaur Warrunner , and Monkey King

- , and #97 - Puck, Bounty Hunter, Void Spirit and Phantom Assassin

and #96 - Doom, Shadow Shaman, Gyrocopter , and Phantom Lancer

- , and #95 - Timbersaw, Void Spirit, Marci, and Windranger

- and #94 - Sand King, Timbersaw, Mirana, and Ogremagi

and #93 - Pangolier, Witch Doctor, Sniper, and Axe

and #92 - Wraith King, Naga Siren, Techies, and Chaos Knight

and #91 - Terrorblade, Sand King, Windranger, and Magnus

and #90 - Techies, Legion Commander, Brewmaster, and Spectre

and #89 - Meepo, Slark, Arc Warden, and Silencer

Dotadle #100 will be live on March 24, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am).