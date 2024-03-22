"Shame on you Lone Druid, for putting our kin in harm's way": Dotadle #98 answers (Friday, March 22, 2024)

The answers for Dotadle #98 edition are here. The Classic answer can be found within five tries, while the rest can be one-shotted. All the questions refresh after a day, and you can maintain consecutive winstreaks by answering them all correctly. Newbies can use this article to learn about the Dota 2 lore and one-shot today's puzzles.

Here is the quote clue for Dotadle #98 Classic:

"Shame on you Lone Druid, for putting our kin in harm's way."

Here are the descriptive clues for the same section:

Gender - Male

Species - Ursa

Position - Carry

Attribute - Agility

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Easy

Release Year - 2004

Ursa, Mirana, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #98 (March 22, 2024)

#98 Loading Screen (Image via Valve)

Here are all the answers for the #98 iteration:

Classic - Ursa

Quote - Mirana

Ability - Centaur Warrunner

Loading Screen - Monkey King

There are only a few agility-based carry heroes of the easy complexity. Even if you can't pinpoint the answer within five attempts, the provided quote clue makes it quite evident that Ursa is the answer. This is because both Lone Druid's bear and Ursa belong to the same category.

"A mounted bow will always claim victory" is the quote clue of the day. It's easy to recognize for veterans, while newcomers will eventually figure out the answer is Mirana after thinking about Dota 2 heroes who wield bows.

Centaur Warrunner's Stampede icon can be recognized instantly by both casual players and pub stompers. This is because the hero's horn and model can be easily identified, even when the challenge mode is activated.

Monkey King's Riptide Ripper, his first Collector's Cache (CC) set, was released at TI7. Collectors and traders can easily figure out the answer to the Loading Screen puzzle by noting his distinctive white beard and dark bracer.

Former Dotadle answers

Here are the answers for previous Dotadle iterations:

#97 - Puck, Bounty Hunter, Void Spirit and Phantom Assassin

and #96 - Doom, Shadow Shaman, Gyrocopter , and Phantom Lancer

- , and #95 - Timbersaw, Void Spirit, Marci, and Windranger

- and #94 - Sand King, Timbersaw, Mirana, and Ogremagi

and #93 - Pangolier, Witch Doctor, Sniper, and Axe

and #92 - Wraith King, Naga Siren, Techies, and Chaos Knight

and #91 - Terrorblade, Sand King, Windranger, and Magnus

and #90 - Techies, Legion Commander, Brewmaster, and Spectre

and #89 - Meepo, Slark, Arc Warden, and Silencer

and #88 - Broodmother, Arc Warden, Lina, and Terrorblade

Dotadle #99 will be live on March 23, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the answers to the latest editions of the puzzle game.