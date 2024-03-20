"I rise from the flames." Dotadle #96 answers (Wednesday, March 20, 2024)

All the answers for Dotadle #96 are issued here. The Classic section can be guessed within multiple tries without using any clues. While the Loading Screen section turned out to be tricky, the Quote and Ability riddles made up for it. The test will be refreshed after a day, and you can maintain winstreaks by one-shotting all answers using our guides.
Here is the quote clue for Dotadle #96 Classic:
"I rise from the flames."
- Gender - Male
- Species - Demon
- Position - Offlane
- Attribute - Strength
- Range Type - Melee
- Complexity - Medium
- Release Year - 2004
Doom, Shadow Shaman, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #96
Answers for Dotadle #96:
- Classic - Doom
- Quote - Shadow Shaman
- Ability - Gyrocopter
- Loading Screen - Phantom Lancer
Doom can eventually be figured out after you uncover the complexity, attribute, species, and position clue. The quote clue will blatantly expose the answer as this Dota 2 hero often utters demonic and hell-based voice lines.
"Poultry!" is the Quote riddle of the day. Shadow Shaman mains can quickly one-shot this answer and move on to the next one. The Ability can also be one-shotted because almost everybody knows what Gyrocopter's ultimate looks like.
Only a small part of Phantom Lancer's arm bracer is visible in the tiny image. You will not be able to guess it correctly; however, once you spot the illusion, Azwraith will be your go-to.
Former Dotadle answers
The following are the answers for previous Dotadle iterations:
- #95 - Timbersaw, Void Spirit, Marci, and Windranger
- #94 - Sand King, Timbersaw, Mirana, and Ogremagi
- #93 - Pangolier, Witch Doctor, Sniper, and Axe
- #92 - Wraith King, Naga Siren, Techies, and Chaos Knight
- #91 - Terrorblade, Sand King, Windranger, and Magnus
- #90 - Techies, Legion Commander, Brewmaster, and Spectre
- #89 - Meepo, Slark, Arc Warden, and Silencer
- #88 - Broodmother, Arc Warden, Lina, and Terrorblade
- #87 - Juggernaut, WIndranger, Batrider, and Queen of Pain
- #86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster
Dotadle #97 will be live on March 21, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to access the latest answers.