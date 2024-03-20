"I rise from the flames." Dotadle #96 answers (Wednesday, March 20, 2024)

All the answers for Dotadle #96 are issued here. The Classic section can be guessed within multiple tries without using any clues. While the Loading Screen section turned out to be tricky, the Quote and Ability riddles made up for it. The test will be refreshed after a day, and you can maintain winstreaks by one-shotting all answers using our guides.

Here is the quote clue for Dotadle #96 Classic:

"I rise from the flames."

Gender - Male

Species - Demon

Position - Offlane

Attribute - Strength

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2004

Doom, Shadow Shaman, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #96

Loading Screen in #96 (Image via Valve)

Answers for Dotadle #96:

Classic - Doom

Quote - Shadow Shaman

Ability - Gyrocopter

Loading Screen - Phantom Lancer

Doom can eventually be figured out after you uncover the complexity, attribute, species, and position clue. The quote clue will blatantly expose the answer as this Dota 2 hero often utters demonic and hell-based voice lines.

"Poultry!" is the Quote riddle of the day. Shadow Shaman mains can quickly one-shot this answer and move on to the next one. The Ability can also be one-shotted because almost everybody knows what Gyrocopter's ultimate looks like.

Only a small part of Phantom Lancer's arm bracer is visible in the tiny image. You will not be able to guess it correctly; however, once you spot the illusion, Azwraith will be your go-to.

Former Dotadle answers

The following are the answers for previous Dotadle iterations:

#95 - Timbersaw, Void Spirit, Marci, and Windranger

- and #94 - Sand King, Timbersaw, Mirana, and Ogremagi

and #93 - Pangolier, Witch Doctor, Sniper, and Axe

and #92 - Wraith King, Naga Siren, Techies, and Chaos Knight

and #91 - Terrorblade, Sand King, Windranger, and Magnus

and #90 - Techies, Legion Commander, Brewmaster, and Spectre

and #89 - Meepo, Slark, Arc Warden, and Silencer

and #88 - Broodmother, Arc Warden, Lina, and Terrorblade

and #87 - Juggernaut, WIndranger, Batrider, and Queen of Pain

and #86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster

Dotadle #97 will be live on March 21, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to access the latest answers.