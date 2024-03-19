"I cut things. It's what I do. What else would I do?": Dotadle #95 answers (Tuesday, March 19, 2024)

All Dotadle #95 answers are revealed in this article. The Classic riddle can be guessed before the quote clue you receive after six failed tries. Surprisingly, the Loading Screen puzzle cannot be one-shotted as only a small clue is displayed. Use this article to one-shot all the answers and maintain your winstreak.

Here is the quote clue for the #95 iteration:

"I cut things. It's what I do. What else would I do?"

The following are the descriptive clues for #95:

Gender - Male

Species - Keen

Position - Midlane, Offlane

Attribute - Universal

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2011

Timbersaw, Void Spirit, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #95

Loading Screen in #95 (Valve)

Answers for Dotadle #95:

Classic - Timbersaw

Quote - Void Spirit

Ability - Marci

Loading Screen - Windranger

After finding the complexity, range type, attribute, and position clues you can easily narrow your answer down to Timbersaw. Additionally, he is the only hero who is obsessed with cutting down trees and everything in sight.

"Existence as you perceive it is but a shade of the infinite realm." is the quote of the day. Almost anyone can one-shot this puzzle as Void Spirit is known to utter phrases linked to the infinite realm in Dota 2.

The Ability riddle features Unleash, Marci's ultimate upside down with the challenger mode on. The icon depicts Marci's face with glowing eyes, hence you can one-shot this question as well.

Windranger cannot be guessed on the first try as the riddle starts with an empty image clue. You must spend a few tries to eventually see her bow and shoulder armor.

Former Dotadle answers

Here are the answers for previous Dotadle tests:

#94 - Sand King, Timbersaw, Mirana, and Ogremagi

and #93 - Pangolier, Witch Doctor, Sniper, and Axe

and #92 - Wraith King, Naga Siren, Techies, and Chaos Knight

and #91 - Terrorblade, Sand King, Windranger, and Magnus

and #90 - Techies, Legion Commander, Brewmaster, and Spectre

and #89 - Meepo, Slark, Arc Warden, and Silencer

and #88 - Broodmother, Arc Warden, Lina, and Terrorblade

and #87 - Juggernaut, WIndranger, Batrider, and Queen of Pain

and #86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster

and #85 - Alchemist, Ember Spirit, Templar Assassin, and Treant Protector

Dotadle #96 will be live on March 20, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest answers.