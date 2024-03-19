"I cut things. It's what I do. What else would I do?": Dotadle #95 answers (Tuesday, March 19, 2024)

All Dotadle #95 answers are revealed in this article. The Classic riddle can be guessed before the quote clue you receive after six failed tries. Surprisingly, the Loading Screen puzzle cannot be one-shotted as only a small clue is displayed. Use this article to one-shot all the answers and maintain your winstreak.
Here is the quote clue for the #95 iteration:
"I cut things. It's what I do. What else would I do?"
The following are the descriptive clues for #95:
- Gender - Male
- Species - Keen
- Position - Midlane, Offlane
- Attribute - Universal
- Range Type - Melee
- Complexity - Medium
- Release Year - 2011
Timbersaw, Void Spirit, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #95
Answers for Dotadle #95:
- Classic - Timbersaw
- Quote - Void Spirit
- Ability - Marci
- Loading Screen - Windranger
After finding the complexity, range type, attribute, and position clues you can easily narrow your answer down to Timbersaw. Additionally, he is the only hero who is obsessed with cutting down trees and everything in sight.
"Existence as you perceive it is but a shade of the infinite realm." is the quote of the day. Almost anyone can one-shot this puzzle as Void Spirit is known to utter phrases linked to the infinite realm in Dota 2.
The Ability riddle features Unleash, Marci's ultimate upside down with the challenger mode on. The icon depicts Marci's face with glowing eyes, hence you can one-shot this question as well.
Windranger cannot be guessed on the first try as the riddle starts with an empty image clue. You must spend a few tries to eventually see her bow and shoulder armor.
Former Dotadle answers
Here are the answers for previous Dotadle tests:
- #94 - Sand King, Timbersaw, Mirana, and Ogremagi
- #93 - Pangolier, Witch Doctor, Sniper, and Axe
- #92 - Wraith King, Naga Siren, Techies, and Chaos Knight
- #91 - Terrorblade, Sand King, Windranger, and Magnus
- #90 - Techies, Legion Commander, Brewmaster, and Spectre
- #89 - Meepo, Slark, Arc Warden, and Silencer
- #88 - Broodmother, Arc Warden, Lina, and Terrorblade
- #87 - Juggernaut, WIndranger, Batrider, and Queen of Pain
- #86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster
- #85 - Alchemist, Ember Spirit, Templar Assassin, and Treant Protector
Dotadle #96 will be live on March 20, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest answers.