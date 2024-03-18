"May the desert bury you": Dotadle #94 answers (Monday, March 18, 2024)

All the answers for Dotadle #94 iteration are uncovered in this article. Four sections: Classic, Quote, Ability, and Loading Screen get refreshed daily, and you can maintain win streaks by solving them. The Classic section reveals the quote clue in six tries, the ability clue in 11 tries, and the image clue in 17 tires.

The following is the quote clue for the Dotadle #94 Classic puzzle:

"May the desert bury you."

Here are the descriptive clues for the same riddle in #94:

Gender - Male

Species - Elemental

Position - Offlane

Attribute - Universal

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2017

Sand King, Timbersaw, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #94

Loading Screen clue in #94 (Valve)

Answers for #94 are as follows:

Classic - Sand King

Quote - Timbersaw

Ability - Mirana

Loading Screen - Ogremagi

It may take some tries to find Sand King, but once you figure out the complexity, year, attribute, and position descriptive clues, Crixalis will eventually be narrowed down. The quote clue reveals the answer right away as he is the only Dota 2 hero who talks about desert and sand.

"Trees? What do you mean there are trees out there?" is the quote clue of the day. Almost everyone knows that Timbersaw despises trees and often utters voice lines related to trees and destroying them.

Mirana boasts one of the most recognizable ability icons in the entire game. Even new players can identify Moonlight Shadow with the challenger mode on.

Ogre Magi mains will one-shot this answer as they can easily recognize the duo's fingers holding their primary weapon. Newbies may struggle as Antipodean Allies Loading Screen debuted back in 2015 via the Treasure of the Amaranth.

Former Dotadle answers

Here are the answers for previous Dotadle tests:

#93 - Pangolier, Witch Doctor, Sniper, and Axe

and #92 - Wraith King, Naga Siren, Techies, and Chaos Knight

and #91 - Terrorblade, Sand King, Windranger, and Magnus

and #90 - Techies, Legion Commander, Brewmaster, and Spectre

and #89 - Meepo, Slark, Arc Warden, and Silencer

and #88 - Broodmother, Arc Warden, Lina, and Terrorblade

and #87 - Juggernaut, WIndranger, Batrider, and Queen of Pain

and #86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster

and #85 - Alchemist, Ember Spirit, Templar Assassin, and Treant Protector

and #84 - Monkey King, Chen, Undying, and Vengeful Spirit

and #83 - Earthshaker, Omniknight, Elder Titan, and Weaver

Dotadle #95 will be live on March 19, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to learn about the latest answers.