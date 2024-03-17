"The honorable Donté Panlin, at your service" : Dotadle #93 answers (Sunday, March 17, 2024)

Answers for the Dotadle #93 iteration are unveiled in this article. As usual, the Classic question was tricky; surprisingly, the Quote riddle joined the list this time. Both newcomers and veterans can one-shot the Ability riddle, but the former may struggle in the Loading Screen section.

Here is the quote clue for Dotadle #93 Classic riddle:

"The honorable Donté Panlin, at your service."

Below are the descriptive clues for the #93 edition:

Gender - Male

Species - Pangolier

Position - Midlane, Offlane

Attribute - Universal

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2017

Pangolier, Witch Doctor, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #93

#93 Loading Screen clue (Valve)

Here are all the answers for the #93 iteration:

Classic - Pangolier

Quote - Witch Doctor

Ability - Sniper

Loading Screen - Axe

Classic: You may have to make multiple attempts to narrow down the answer to a universal hero. However, the answer is right there in the quote clue, as Donté Panlin is none other than Pangolier.

Quote: "Pills here!" is the quote clue of the day. You may not be able to figure this out easily, as Witch Doctor may utter this voice line whenever he last hits.

Ability: Sniper is one of the most annoying and unreliable heroes in Dota 2. His ultimate, Assassinate, has haunted pubs for ages, and as a result, it boasts a very recognizable icon.

Loading Screen: Only a part of Axe's shoulder armor is visible in the small image clue. Experienced players and traders can one-shot this answer, while newcomers may take a few tries.

Former Dotadle answers

Here are the answers for previous Dotadle tests:

#92 - Wraith King, Naga Siren, Techies, and Chaos Knight

and #91 - Terrorblade, Sand King, Windranger, and Magnus

and #90 - Techies, Legion Commander, Brewmaster, and Spectre

and #89 - Meepo, Slark, Arc Warden, and Silencer

and #88 - Broodmother, Arc Warden, Lina, and Terrorblade

and #87 - Juggernaut, WIndranger, Batrider, and Queen of Pain

and #86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster

and #85 - Alchemist, Ember Spirit, Templar Assassin, and Treant Protector

and #84 - Monkey King, Chen, Undying, and Vengeful Spirit

and #83 - Earthshaker, Omniknight, Elder Titan, and Weaver

Dotadle #94 will be live on March 18, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest answers.