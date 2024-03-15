"Take a knee, peasant": Dotadle #92 answers (Saturday, March 16, 2024)

All the answers for Dotadle #92 are here. In the latest iteration of the popular puzzle game, seasoned players will be able to one-shot all the riddles except the Classic one. Newbies, on the other hand, will struggle to answer the Ability and Loading Screen puzzles as they likely won't be able to decipher such intricate clues.

The Classic quote clue for the #92 iteration is:

"Take a knee, peasant."

The descriptive clues for #92 are as follows:

Gender - Male

Species - Undead, Wraith

Position - Carry, Offlane

Attribute - Strength

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Easy

Release Year - 2004

Wraith King, Naga Siren, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #92

Loading Screen clue in #92 (Valve)

Here are all the answers for the #92 edition:

Classic - Wraith King

Quote - Naga Siren

Ability - Techies

Loading Screen - Chaos Knight

It may take quite a few tries for you to figure out that Wraith King is the answer to the Classic riddle. However, once you solve the attribute, species, position, and complexity clues, you'll eventually get to this conclusion.

"The song of war commences" is the Dota 2 Quote of the day. Naga Siren is the only hero who not only talks about songs but also boasts a powerful ultimate, Song of the Siren, in her spell arsenal.

Not everyone can solve the Ability riddle, as the image is flipped and in black and white when the Challenger Mode is active. However, Techies mains will swiftly type in the bomb squad without thinking twice.

Collectors and traders should easily identify the displayed clue as Chaos Knight. This is because the hero and his mount share a similar hue pattern.

Former Dotadle answers

Here are the answers to previous Dotadle iterations:

#91 - Terrorblade, Sand King, Windranger, and Magnus

and #90 - Techies, Legion Commander, Brewmaster, and Spectre

and #89 - Meepo, Slark, Arc Warden, and Silencer

and #88 - Broodmother, Arc Warden, Lina, and Terrorblade

and #87 - Juggernaut, WIndranger, Batrider, and Queen of Pain

and #86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster

and #85 - Alchemist, Ember Spirit, Templar Assassin, and Treant Protector

and #84 - Monkey King, Chen, Undying, and Vengeful Spirit

and #83 - Earthshaker, Omniknight, Elder Titan, and Weaver

Dotadle #93 will be released on March 17, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest answers.