"Illusion": Dotadle #91 answers (Friday, March 15, 2024)

The answers for Dotadle #91 are here. As usual, the questions are based on Dota 2 heroes' Loading Screens, voice lines, and more. Surprisingly, the latest iteration of the puzzle game features easy riddles, allowing seasoned players to one-shot all of them, except perhaps the Classic mode. The questions change every day, so you can maintain win streaks.

The Classic quote clue for the #91 is as follows:

"Illusion"

Below are the descriptive clues for the #91 version:

Gender - Male

Species - Demon

Position - Carry

Attribute - Agility

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2004

Terrorblade, Sand King, and other Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #91 (March 15, 2024)

#91 Loading Screen clue (Image via Valve)

Here are all the answers to the #91 riddles:

Classic - Terrorblade

Quote - Sand King

Ability - Windranger

Loading Screen - Magnus

There are only a few melee-based male heroes in Dota 2 with the agility attribute. Terrorblade's Metamorphosis ability turns him into a ranged hero, but he is a melee without meta. Newbies might struggle until they read the quote clue, while seasoned players will likely be able to solve the riddle within a few tries.

"'All we are is sand in the wind…' is the Quote riddle for the day. The answer is embedded in the question itself, as Sand King is the only hero who speaks about sand.

Windranger has a set of unique ability icons, including Powershot. Even casual pub players should be able to recognize this riddle, as it features a pointing arrowhead.

You can see Magnus' skin and a part of his spear-like weapon in the Loading Screen clue. The brown hair and blue stone are major giveaways.

Former Dotadle answers

Here are the answers to former Dotadle iterations:

#90 - Techies, Legion Commander, Brewmaster, and Spectre

#89 - Meepo, Slark, Arc Warden, and Silencer

#88 - Broodmother, Arc Warden, Lina, and Terrorblade

#87 - Juggernaut, WIndranger, Batrider, and Queen of Pain

#86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster

#85 - Alchemist, Ember Spirit, Templar Assassin, and Treant Protector

#84 - Monkey King, Chen, Undying, and Vengeful Spirit

#83 - Earthshaker, Omniknight, Elder Titan, and Weaver

#82 - Slardar, Morphling, Nyx Assassin, and Chen

Dotadle #92 will be released on March 16, 2024 (UTC +2, GMT -6 am). Follow Sportskeeda to get the answers for future editions.