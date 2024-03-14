All the Dotadle #90 answers are here, and you can use them to one-shot all the sections and maintain your winning streak. In the latest iteration of this puzzle game, the Classic mode is challenging, but the rest of the riddles are relatively easy to solve. Even casual pub stompers and lower-ranked players with basic in-game knowledge can solve them.

The Classic quote for the 90th iteration of the title is as follows:

"Measurements made. Bombs built. Powder's dry. Okay, let's blow something up!"

Here are all the descriptive clues for the #90 edition:

Gender - Male

Species - Keen

Position - Hard Support, Support

Attribute - Universal

Range Type - Ranged

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2004

Techies, Legion Commander, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #90 (March 14, 2024)

Loading Screen clue for #90 (Image via Valve)

Here are the answers to all the #90 questions:

Classic: Techies

Quote: Legion Commander

Ability: Brewmaster

Loading Screen: Spectre

There are several universal-based ranged heroes in Dota 2. However, once you decipher the complexity and position clues, Techies will eventually become the prime suspect.

"To the Vanguard" is the quote of the day. Anyone who has played against or as Legion Commander will be very familiar with her famous voice line.

Brewmaster is the only hero who features a wooden mug filled with beer as one of his ability icons. This makes today's Ability riddle one of the easiest in the entire series.

Spectre's blue eyes and a portion of her forehead are shown in the first clue image of the Loading Screen section. One can solve this riddle within seconds.

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are the Dotadle answers for former iterations of the game:

#89 - Meepo, Slark, Arc Warden, and Silencer

#88 - Broodmother, Arc Warden, Lina, and Terrorblade

#87 - Juggernaut, WIndranger, Batrider, and Queen of Pain

#86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster

#85 - Alchemist, Ember Spirit, Templar Assassin, and Treant Protector

#84 - Monkey King, Chen, Undying, and Vengeful Spirit

#83 - Earthshaker, Omniknight, Elder Titan, and Weaver

#82 - Slardar, Morphling, Nyx Assassin, and Chen

#81 - Enigma, Spirit Breaker, Anti-Mage, and Naga Siren

Dotadle #91 is scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024 (UTC -6, GMT -6 am). Check out Sportskeeda to stay updated on all the answers to future editions.