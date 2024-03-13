 "Have shovel, will bury. You."Dota 2 Dotadle #89 answers (Wednesday, March 13, 2024)

The answers to all Dotadle #89 riddles are revealed here. You can solve these clues on the site and maintain consecutive win streaks by one-shotting the answers. The Classic section remained a little tricky, while the rest featured some of the easiest questions in the series, as anyone with sufficient in-game knowledge can one-shot them.

The Classic quote for the #89 iteration is as follows:

"Have shovel, will bury. You."

Here are all the descriptive clues for the Classic section:

Gender - Male

Species - Unknown

Position - Midlane

Attribute - Agility

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Hard

Release Year - 2007

Meepo, Slark, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #89 (March 13, 2024)

Featured Loading Screen of the #89 edition (Image via Valve)

Below are the answers for all the riddles in #89:

Classic - Meepo

Quote - Slark

Ability - Arc Warden

Loading Screen - Silencer

It may take multiple attempts to figure out Meepo. However, after discovering the species, position, and key clues, you'll eventually narrow down your choice to the Geomancer.

The quote of the day is, "Sometimes the little fish eats the big fish." After reading it, you will instinctively type Slark as your answer, as he is one of the few marine-based heroes known for occasionally uttering this voice line.

Arc Warden boasts a set of memorable ability icons, one of which, Magnetic Field, marked by a flux-induced bubble, is very recognizable and can be identified upon a single glance.

Silencer is the only Dota 2 hero who wears a purple-themed, coat-based attire, making him very identifiable. You can instantly one-shot this question and maintain a strong win streak.

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are some of the former Dotadle answers:

#88 - Broodmother, Arc Warden, Lina, and Terrorblade

#87 - Juggernaut, WIndranger, Batrider, and Queen of Pain

#86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster

#85 - Alchemist, Ember Spirit, Templar Assassin, and Treant Protector

#84 - Monkey King, Chen, Undying, and Vengeful Spirit

#83 - Earthshaker, Omniknight, Elder Titan, and Weaver

#82 - Slardar, Morphling, Nyx Assassin, and Chen

#81 - Enigma, Spirit Breaker, Anti-Mage, and Naga Siren

#80 - Windranger, Anti-Mage, Naga Siren, and Centaur Warrunner

Dotadle #90 is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2024 (UTC -6, GMT -6 am). Check out Sportskeeda to stay updated on all the latest answers to future editions.