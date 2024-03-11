"Why Weave when you can spin?" Dota 2 Dotadle #88 answers (Tuesday, March 12, 2024)

The answers for Dotadle #88 are here. As anticipated, the Classic puzzle is quite challenging. However, the other sections of the puzzle game feature questions that can be answered easily. All the riddles refresh every day, and you can maintain your win streak by one-shotting the answers.

The Classic quote clue for #88 is:

"Why Weave when you can spin?"

Below are all the descriptive clues for the Classic riddle:

Gender - Female

Species - Spider

Position - Midlane, Oflane

Attribute - Universal

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2004

Broodmother, Arc Warden, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #88 (March 12, 2024)

Loading Screen in #88 (Image via Valve)

Here are all the answers for the #88 edition:

Classic - Broodmother

Quote - Arc Warden

Ability - Lina

Loading Screen - Terrorblade

Broodmother's pick rate in lower-ranked and new players' lobbies is quite low. Hence, even with the quote clue, it may take multiple tries for players to figure out the answer.

"Matter has been split from its intended form. These must be made to unite." is the quote riddle of the day. Arc Warden is the only Dota 2 hero who talks about matter and boasts an ultimate that splits Arc Warden into two.

Fiery Soul is one of the most popular ability icons in the game. One quick look, and you will automatically enter Lina as your answer.

A small part of Terrorblade's weapon is visible at the start of the Loading Screen. The hero's weaponry is easy to recognize, and you can pin down your answer to the Demon Marauder.

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are some of the former Dotadle answers:

#87 - Juggernaut, WIndranger, Batrider, and Queen of Pain

#86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster

#85 - Alchemist, Ember Spirit, Templar Assassin, and Treant Protector

#84 - Monkey King, Chen, Undying, and Vengeful Spirit

#83 - Earthshaker, Omniknight, Elder Titan, and Weaver

#82 - Slardar, Morphling, Nyx Assassin, and Chen

#81 - Enigma, Spirit Breaker, Anti-Mage, and Naga Siren

#80 - Windranger, Anti-Mage, Naga Siren, and Centaur Warrunner

Dotadle #89 is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2024 (UTC -6, GMT -6 am). Check out Sportskeeda to stay updated on answers to future editions.