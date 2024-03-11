The latest Dotadle answers for the #87 iteration are out. As usual, the Classic section boasted a tricky question, while the remaining three can be solved within one or two tries. Surprisingly, the Loading Screen, unlike previous questions, also turned out to be difficult. Casual players and newcomers are advised to use this article to secure consecutive winstreaks.

The Classic quote clue for Dotadle #87 is as follows:

"By the Visage of Vengeance, which drowned in the Isle of Masks, I will carry on the rites of the Faceless Ones."

Here are all the descriptive clues for the Classic section:

Gender - Male

Species - Human, Masked One

Position - Carry

Attribute - Agility

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Easy

Release Year - 2004

Juggernaut, Windranger, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #87 (March 11, 2024)

#87 Loading Screen clue (Valve)

Below are all the answers for the #87 edition:

Classic - Juggernaut

Quote - Windranger

Ability - Batrider

Loading Screen - Queen of Pain

The Classic puzzle boasts tricky clues, so you may have to spend multiple tries to find the right answer. There are several agility-based melee Dota 2 heroes. However, once you figure out the position and complexity clue, you can narrow down the answer to Juggernaut.

"A wind of change is blowing." is the quote clue of the day. It directs experienced Dota 2 players to Windranger, the only hero who is not only associated with wind but also talks about it.

Sticky Napalm's distinctive ability icon, flipped to the left, remains one of the easiest to identify. You can easily one-shot this puzzle with Batrider as your answer and move on to the final riddle.

Only a small part of the hero's left wing is visible, so it may take some time for you to answer. However, as more of the wing and face are revealed, you'll know that the answer is Queen of Pain.

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are the answers to former Dotadle editions:

#86 - Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, Silencer, and Brewmaster

#85 - Alchemist, Ember Spirit, Templar Assassin, and Treant Protector

#84 - Monkey King, Chen, Undying, and Vengeful Spirit

#83 - Earthshaker, Omniknight, Elder Titan, and Weaver

#82 - Slardar, Morphling, Nyx Assassin, and Chen

#81 - Enigma, Spirit Breaker, Anti-Mage, and Naga Siren

#80 - Windranger, Anti-Mage, Naga Siren, and Centaur Warrunner

Dotadle #88 is scheduled to be released on March 12, 2024 (UTC -6, GMT -6 am). Check out Sportskeeda to stay updated with answers to future editions.