"Listen for the wings of the night." Dota 2 Dotadle #86 answers (March 10, 2024)

All the answers for Dotadle's #86 iteration are offered in this article. On the quiz site, you must answer riddles related to Dota 2 heroes, their voice lines, ability icons, and official wallpapers. The quiz game has four categories in total, each offering a question, and they get refreshed every day.

Given the MOBA game's high number of heroes, one will require all the help they can get to maintain a daily streak. The Classic quote for Dota 2 Dotadle #86 is:

"Listen for the wings of the night."

Here are all the descriptive clues for the Classic riddle in #86:

Gender - Male

Species - Creature of Darkness

Position - Offlane

Attribute - Strength

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Easy

Release Year - 2004

Night Stalker, Ancient Apparition, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #86 (March 10, 2024)

#86 Loading Screen clue (Valve)

Below are all the answers for the #86 iteration:

Classic - Night Stalker

Quote - Ancient Apparition

Ability - Silencer

Loading Screen - Brewmaster

After deciphering the complexity, position, attribute, and gender descriptive clues, you can easily narrow your answer down to Night Stalker. He is one of the few offlane heroes with an easy complexity.

The "Another ice age is coming. Ha ha ha ha ha!" quote question of the day can lead many to immediately think of Ancient Apparition, as he is the only unit who talks about an ice age and boasts a spell arsenal revolving around ice.

Arcane Curse features a small part of Silencer's face, making it very easy to identify. Despite being flipped upside down, your eyes will easily spot Silencer's model.

The Loading Screen may require multiple tries, as only seasoned traders and long-term set collectors can recognize it instantly. Once you see the barrel and white fur, you will automatically choose Brewmaster.

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are the answers to some of the previous Dotadle editions:

#85 - Alchemist, Ember Spirit, Templar Assassin, and Treant Protector

#84 - Monkey King, Chen, Undying, and Vengeful Spirit

#83 - Earthshaker, Omniknight, Elder Titan, and Weaver

#82 - Slardar, Morphling, Nyx Assassin, and Chen

#81 - Enigma, Spirit Breaker, Anti-Mage, and Naga Siren

#80 - Windranger, Anti-Mage, Naga Siren, and Centaur Warrunner

#79 - Templar Assassin, Queen of Pain, Necrophos, and Dazzle

Dotadle #87 will be out on March 11, 2024 (UTC -6, GMT -6 am). Check out Sportskeeda to stay updated with future editions.