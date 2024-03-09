"That's what I call chemistry." Dota 2 Dotadle #85 answers (March 9, 2024)

This article provides all the Dota 2 Dotadle #85 puzzles. In this iteration, while the Classic mode was tricky as always, the remaining puzzles were straightforward. All the questions refresh daily, allowing you to maintain consecutive win streaks for each edition. Newcomers struggling with image and lore questions can hone their lore knowledge and improve their chances of one-shotting using this guide.

Here is the quote for the Classic mode in Dotadle #84:

"That's what I call chemistry."

All the descriptive clues for the Classic puzzle:

Gender - Male

Species - Keen, Ogre

Position - Carry, Midlane, Offlane

Attribute - Strength

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2006

Alchemist, Ember Spirit, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #85 (March 9, 2024)

#85 Loading Screen Puzzle (Valve)

Below are the answers for the Dotadle #85:

Classic - Alchemist

Quote - Ember Spirit

Ability - Templar Assassin

Loading Screen - Treant Protector

Figuring out the species and position of this Dota 2 hero may take up a few attempts. You'll automatically conclude your answer as Alchemist after reading the quote clue, as he is the only hero who talks about chemistry and boasts Chemical Rage in Dota 2.

'Guardian of the Flame' is today's quote riddle. This hero voiceline is quite popular, making the answer a piece of cake for midlaners and Ember Spirit mains. By reading the quote, seasoned players will also instantly think of the fire spirit's spell, Flame Guard.

Templar Assassin's ultimate features a distinctive and recognizable ability icon. Anyone can answer this within a few tries as Psionic Trap is flipped on the right side.

This must be one of the, if not the easiest, Loading Screen clues in the entire series. Upon a single glance, you'll see a Treant's face and instantly one-shot the puzzle to end the day with a winning streak.

Previous Dotadle answers

Below are the answers to previous editions:

#84 - Monkey King, Chen, Undying, and Vengeful Spirit

#83 - Earthshaker, Omniknight, Elder Titan, and Weaver

#82 - Slardar, Morphling, Nyx Assassin, and Chen

#81 - Enigma, Spirit Breaker, Anti-Mage, and Naga Siren

#80 - Windranger, Anti-Mage, Naga Siren, and Centaur Warrunner

#79 - Templar Assassin, Queen of Pain, Necrophos, and Dazzle

Dotadle #86 will be out on March 10, 2024 (UTC -6, GMT -6 am). Check out Sportskeeda to get the answers to future editions of the title.