"So when you say you'll bring an 'end to magic', you don't mean loveable talking monkey royalty, right?": Dota 2 Dotadle answers (March 8, 2024)

The Dota 2 Dotadle #84 answers are here. Lore enthusiasts and veterans of the MOBA game can either put their knowledge to the test or use this guide to maintain consecutive win streaks. While seasoned Dota 2 players can breeze through all puzzles besides the Classic mode, newbies and casual players may need help.

Here is the quote for the Classic mode in Dotadle #84:

"So when you say you'll bring an 'end to magic', you don't mean loveable talking monkey royalty, right?"

Here are the descriptive clues for the Classic section:

Gender - Male

Species - God, Monkey

Position - Carry, Midlane

Attribute - Agility

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2016

Monkey King, Chen, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #84 (March 8, 2024)

Vengeful Spirit's Echoes of the Eyrie Loading Screen (Valve)

Here are the answers for all Dotadle #84 riddles:

Classic - Monkey King

Quote - Chen

Ability - Undying

Loading Screen - Vengeful Spirit

Narrowing down your answer to Monkey King may take some time due to the availability of several agility-based melee heroes in Dota 2. However, the answer becomes quite obvious once you read the quote clue.

"Punishment for your sins" is the Quote riddle of the day. Newbies may struggle with the riddle since Chen is one of the least-played heroes in lower-ranked pubs.

While the icon may appear smudged, closer inspection reveals Undying's Flesh Golem's horns right in the middle. Despite being flipped on the left side, the ability icon is still easy to identify.

Only collectors, sellers, and traders can easily recognize the TI5 Collector's Cache Loading Screen answer as Vengeful Spirit in one glance.

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are the answers to former Dotadle versions:

#83 - Earthshaker, Omniknight, Elder Titan, and Weaver

#82 - Slardar, Morphling, Nyx Assassin, and Chen

#81 - Enigma, Spirit Breaker, Anti-Mage, and Naga Siren

#80 - Windranger, Anti-Mage, Naga Siren, and Centaur Warrunner

#79 - Templar Assassin, Queen of Pain, Necrophos, and Dazzle

The #85 edition of the puzzle game will be out on March 9, 2024 (UTC -6, GMT -6 am). Check out Sportskeeda to get the answers to future editions of the title.