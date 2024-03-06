"Quake and crack!": Dota 2 Dotadle #83 answers (Thursday, March 7, 2024)

All Dota 2 Dotadle #83 answers are out, and you can use this guide to maintain your streak in the game. In the latest iteration, the Classic and Loading Screen questions are a bit tricky to answer, while the Quote and Ability puzzles are easy to solve. Dota 2 lore enthusiasts can test their game knowledge via these questions. All categories will refresh after a day.

Here is the Classic quote for #83 (March 7, 2024):

"Quake and crack!"

Here are the descriptive clues for the Classic section in #83:

Gender - Male

Species - Elemental

Position - Offlane, Support

Attribute - Strength

Range Type - Melee

Complexity - Medium

Release Year - 2005

Earthshaker, Omniknight, and more Dota 2 heroes headline Dotadle #83 (March 7, 2024)

Loading Screen clue in #83 (Image via Valve)

Here are the answers for all Dotadle #83 questions:

Classic: Earthshaker

Quote: Omniknight

Ability: Elder Titan (Natural Order)

Loading Screen: Weaver

Solving the Classic riddle may require multiple tries, as there are several male heroes in Dota 2. However, once the quote clue is unveiled, you will immediately guess Earthshaker.

"Where piety fails, my hammer falls" is the quote of the day. This puzzle may be the easiest of the lot, as even newbies know that Omniknight is the only Dota 2 hero who wields and talks about his holy hammer.

The clue for the Ability section may also be a piece of cake for many players, as it's just Elder Titan's Natural Order flipped upside down.

Surprisingly, the Loading Screen image turned out to be quite tricky. This is because only a small piece of Weaver's armor is revealed. After a couple of tries, you can narrow down the solution to creature-based heroes and eventually settle on the right answer.

Previous Dotadle answers

Here are the answers to previous Dotadle versions:

#82 - Slardar, Morphling, Nyx Assassin, and Chen

#81 - Enigma, Spirit Breaker, Anti-Mage, and Naga Siren

#80 - Windranger, Anti-Mage, Naga Siren, and Centaur Warrunner

#79 - Templar Assassin, Queen of Pain, Necrophos, and Dazzle

The #84 edition of the puzzle game will be out on March 8, 2024 (UTC -6, GMT -6 am). Do check out Sportskeeda to get the answers for future editions of the title.