Daniil Medvedev celebrates US Open victory with an iconic FIFA celebration

Daniil Medvedev ended Novak Djokovic's hopes of a Calendar Slam and celebrated with an iconic FIFA celebration after winning the US Open.

The Russian star not only stopped the Serbian from achieving his first Calendar Slam but also his 21st Grand Slam, by winning the match 6-4 6-4 6-4.

Following his win, Medvedev celebrated in the most bizarre yet hilarious fashion that tennis fans have ever witnessed. He celebrated his win by doing the iconic 'Dead Fish' celebration from FIFA, leaving the audience baffled.

Daniil Medvedev explains the concept behind his FIFA celebration

Video games have gained a lot more mainstream adoption and have bridged the difference between players and their fans in recent years. Several professional players have been spotted using celebrations from their favorite video games, including Fortnite and FIFA.

FIFA, over the years, has added scores of celebrations to the title, which are more or less replications of original ones carried out by players on the field.

Daniil Medvedev chose the 'Dead Fish' celebration after taking revenge for his Australian Open defeat.

During the post-match interview, the emphatic Russian was asked the reason behind his overwhelming celebration. He responded by stating that he pulled off an ‘L2+Left’ move, which refers to the set of controls needed to pull off the move.

He concluded by saying:

“Only legends will understand what I did after the match is L2+Left.”

The Russian was on fire against his Serbian opponent and was en route to his first Grand Slam. After winning an enthralling three-set battle, Medvedev lay on the ground for a while, before getting up to congratulate his opponent at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Daniil Medvedev is one of the finest tennis players on the scene right now. Having come close to a Grand Slam on several occasions, winning the US Open against the World Number 1 would've definitely made up for all his previous setbacks.

It's safe to assume that the Russian will be back with more iconic FIFA celebrations in the future.

