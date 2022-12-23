Dark and Darker December playtest end date and time revealed

Dark and Darker is currently on its third as well as the longest playtest, and Ironmace’s upcoming dungeon crawler has had a very positive response from the community so far.

The current playtest started on December 10, 2022, and it will be lasting for exactly 10 days. Hence, it will be coming to an end on December 26, 2022, at 2 AM PT / 5 PM ET. Ironmace had mentioned recently that the playtest was originally planned to come to a close on December 23, 2022, however, players were facing a great number of network issues during the start of the playtest.

This is why the developers have extended the test by three days and shifted the official date to December 26.

As mentioned, this is the third playtest that the game is getting with the first one taking place in September 2022. The second playtest took place just a month later in October, however, neither of the two was as long as the current one, which is made available to players for 10 full days.

Dark and Darker has received a fairly positive response

Ironmace’s Dark and Darker has indeed received quite a bit of favorable response from all th players who have been a part of the playtest. The title is an incredibly unique dungeon crawler with action-adventure and RPG elements.

The title is described as follows,

“An unforgiving hardcore fantasy FPS dungeon PvPvE adventure. Band together with your friends and use your courage, wits, and cunning to uncover mythical treasures, and defeat gruesome monsters, while staying one step ahead of the other devious treasure-hunters.”

The co-op feature is indeed one of the best elements of the game, and the multiplayer is what the community seems to be having the most fun with in the game.

Each of the Dark and Darker playtests have been a rather successful one so far and the third one seems to be headed that way as well. The majority of the users are actively participating in the game and the development process, giving their inputs as well as suggestions in the process.

Based on community feedback Ironmace has also deployed a great many number of patches as well as hotfixes to deal with some of the glaring performance issues in the game. This shows just how committed they are to providing players with a well-polished product once the dungeon crawler officially launches.

Dark and Darker is expected to have its full release in Q4 of 2023 if it does not run into unexpected development delays along the way.

