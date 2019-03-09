Dark Souls News: Series creator wants to focus on Battle Royale games

The creator of a series full of hardcore multiplayer bouts may have found the perfect genre

Supposedly, the Soulsborne series ended with Dark Souls III back in 2016. The first Dark Souls came out in 2011, garnering overwhelmingly positive reviews and quickly finding a niche market with players who like difficulty in gaming.

Overall, the series has five titles, dating back to Demons Souls in 2009 and adding a one-off PlayStation 4 exclusive Bloodborne in 2015. With Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on the horizon for From Software, it's clear that the company is now focusing on a new direction. However, they may be set to begin working on something completely out of left field.

From's director and creator of Dark Souls, Hidetaka Miyazaki recently announced that he's been very interested in the Battle Royale market. In an interview with Telegraph, he was asked if From Software was considering jumping into some of the more popular genres of gaming, not only focusing on that genre but the concept of "live service" games as a whole.

There's always the possibility. These games are definitely fun. And we're interested in the patterns they're taking. If we did it, it might be a bit different! But we're definitely interested and there's definitely that possibility in the future. We'd love to take a crack at them some day.

Clearly, a Battle Royale game made by From Software would be vastly different from what we've seen in recent memory. However, recent titles have come into the genre with new ideas, changing the concept as we know it. No longer PUBG clones, we're beginning to see quite a lot of variety. Most recently, Apex Legends, Respawn's instant hit, has garnered over 50 million players and is one of the highest viewed titles on streaming services like Twitch.

Even an odd title like Tetris 99 that seemed like a joke at the expense of the market has got many players back into the classic game by taking a new spin on the concept of multiplayer. So the term 'Battle Royale' is beginning to broaden a bit. One has to wonder what a game like that from the studio behind the Soulsborne series would look like.

I have to say, though, that the idea has definitely piqued my interest. It doesn't even have to be based off the Soulsborne series. An Armored Core style Battle Royale would definitely catch the eye of many gamers.

What about you? Would you like to see a Battle Royale style game by From Software? What would you like to see to make their title different from the rest? Let us know in the comments below.

