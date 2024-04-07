Darkest Dungeon Decorative Urn explained

The Darkest Dungeon Decorative Urn is an item (Curio) you will find during your exploration in dungeons. Curios are interactive objects that give you an advantage on your journey but might also set you back. They are unpredictable, and once you interact with one of them, something good or bad will happen.

The Darkest Dungeon Decorative Urn is a Curio that can provide you with the most favorable advantage in this game, or take away every crucial advantage you have gained so far.

Hence, you might wonder if the Darkest Dungeon Decorative Urn is worth interacting with. This article provides all the necessary information regarding this item to help you use it correctly.

What is the Darkest Dungeon Decorative Urn?

Different items in Darkest Dungeon (Image via Steam)

Darkest Dungeon is a turn-based, gothic role-playing game (RPG) developed by Red Hook Studios. In it, you will manage a squad of heroes to explore several dungeons in the Gothic mansions you undertake. You have to fight against various monsters, collect items, and manage the stress levels of your units.

A character might grow weaker and become a burden on your team. When this happens, you must alleviate their stress in dungeons. To do that, items like the Decorative Urn provide buffs that help you snuggle past certain complications.

This item can be found in the Ruins dungeon near the Room connection. You must use Holy Water to open it and avoid using the Shovel, as your odds of gaining a buff are higher with the former. Opening it with the Shovel might end up cursing your hero and lead to death.

Here are the odds of gaining a benefit or getting cursed when you open the Decorative Urn:

44.4% odds of finding Sentimental gifts hidden inside the urn. This means you get valuable loot.

22.2% odds of finding nothing inside the urn.

22.2% odds of getting infected by ashes and gaining the Blight effect.

11.1% odds of contracting a deadly disease. This will lead to your hero getting affected by a Creeping Cough and a random deadly disease.

That concludes our guide to the Decorative Urn in Darkest Dungeon.

You can check out all the heroes in Darkest Dungeon 2 to learn more about the playable characters.