Free Fire provides the players with a wide array of characters. With the latest arrival of ‘Dasha,’ there are currently 34 of them in total. Except for Adam & Eve, each one has a special ability/skill which aids the users on the battlefield. These characters also have a significant impact on the game.

After the OB 24 update, Jai character’s ability received a significant boost, making it popular among the players.

In this article, we compare the abilities of Dasha and Jai in Free Fire.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s view. The choice of the character is entirely subjective and may vary according to the users. What may seem better to someone may not be the same for others.

Dasha vs Jai in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Dasha’s ability – Partying On

Dasha in Free Fire

Partying On is a passive ability and is quite peculiar as it has multiple influences, i.e.,

Reduce damage taken from fall by 30% and reduce the recovery time from fall by 60%.

Reduce the rate of recoil buildup by 6% and maximum recoil by 6%.

At the maximum level, the reduction is by 50%, 80%, 10% and 10%, respectively.

The character is not yet obtainable in the game, and when the players click the obtain button, they will receive a message stating, ‘This item will be available soon.’

Jai’s ability – Raging Reload

Jai in Free Fire

Raging Reload is also a passive ability. After knocking down a foe, the gun’s magazine automatically gets reloaded to 30% of its maximum capacity at the first level. However, it is crucial to note that it is limited only to AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG. At the highest level, the firearms automatically get reloaded by 45%.

The players can obtain the characters by spending 499 diamonds.

Comparison

Both characters have impressive abilities that can influence the outcome of the gunfight. At the same time, Dasha’s character reduces the maximum recoil and rate of recoil build-up that makes it easier for the players to land the shots on the enemies.

On the other hand, Jai’s ability automatically reloads the gun's magazine to an extent on every knock that helps the users in close-quarter combat.

Choosing an outright winner is difficult, and it entirely depends on the perspective of the player.

