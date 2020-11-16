How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in India: Step-by-step guide

Diamonds are quite crucial in Garena Free Fire. Players must spend this in-game currency to obtain most of the exclusive in-game items, including characters, pets, and bundles.
But they have to spend real money to acquire diamonds, and there are several means to top-up this currency, with Codashop and Games Kharido popular choices to do so.
This article provides a detailed guide to top-up diamonds from these sites.
Guide: Topping-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in India
Codashop
Codashop is among the most trusted methods to purchase in-game currency in Garena Free Fire. It is used by millions worldwide to buy in-game credits or vouchers, and runs several offers that provide additional value to the users.
They can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds via Codashop:
Step 1: Players can visit the website here.
Step 2: They have to press Free Fire, and various top-up options will appear.
Step 3: They then have to enter the Free Fire ID, choose the required top-up option, and make the payment via the desired method.
After the payment is successful, the diamonds will soon be credited to the player’s account.
Games Kharido
Games Kharido is another heavily-used site to top-up diamonds. It even provides players with a 100% bonus on the first purchase.
Players can follow the steps given below to purchase the in-game currency from Games Kharido:
Step 1: They need to visit the official website of Games Kharido here.
Step 2: They must press the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in using their Free Fire IDs or Facebook accounts.
Step 3: They can select the desired payment option and the number of diamonds to top-up.
After making the payment, the diamonds will be added to their Free Fire accounts.
Published 16 Nov 2020, 15:37 IST