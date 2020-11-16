How to top-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in India: Step-by-step guide

Diamonds are quite crucial in Garena Free Fire. Players must spend this in-game currency to obtain most of the exclusive in-game items, including characters, pets, and bundles.

But they have to spend real money to acquire diamonds, and there are several means to top-up this currency, with Codashop and Games Kharido popular choices to do so.

This article provides a detailed guide to top-up diamonds from these sites.

Guide: Topping-up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop in India

Codashop

Image via Codashop

Codashop is among the most trusted methods to purchase in-game currency in Garena Free Fire. It is used by millions worldwide to buy in-game credits or vouchers, and runs several offers that provide additional value to the users.

They can follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds via Codashop:

Step 1: Players can visit the website here.

Step 2: They have to press Free Fire, and various top-up options will appear.

Free Fire top-up page on Codashop

Step 3: They then have to enter the Free Fire ID, choose the required top-up option, and make the payment via the desired method.

After the payment is successful, the diamonds will soon be credited to the player’s account.

Games Kharido

Image via Games Kharido

Games Kharido is another heavily-used site to top-up diamonds. It even provides players with a 100% bonus on the first purchase.

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase the in-game currency from Games Kharido:

Step 1: They need to visit the official website of Games Kharido here.

Step 2: They must press the ‘Free Fire’ option and log in using their Free Fire IDs or Facebook accounts.

Free Fire top-up page on Games Kharido

Step 3: They can select the desired payment option and the number of diamonds to top-up.

After making the payment, the diamonds will be added to their Free Fire accounts.

