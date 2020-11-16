SK Sabir Boss vs Syblus: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Syblus are two prominent figures amongst the Free Fire community. They play in the Indian and Middle East regions, respectively. The two are quite popular for the engaging and fun content they upload on their YouTube channels.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 25624 squad matches and has won 8489 of them for a win rate of 33.12%. He has racked up close to 91000 kills and has a K/D ratio of 5.31.

The player has participated in 2870 duo matches and has emerged on top in 596 occasions, upholding a win ratio of 20.76%. He has also bagged 7790 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The YouTuber has played 1575 solo games and has a win tally of 141, maintaining a win percentage of 8.9%. He has also notched over 3200 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has engaged in 489 ranked squad matches and has remained undefeated in 131 of them for a win ratio of 26.78%. He has 1520 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.25.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has also been featured in five duo games and a single solo match but is yet to secure a victory.

Syblus’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 15441490.

Lifetime stats

Syblus has been featured in a total of 7204 squad games and has bagged 936 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 12.99%. With 16784 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.68.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1723 games and has won 148 of them for a win rate of 8.58%. He has notched 3417 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Lastly, in the solo mode, Syblus has played 1697 matches and has 96 first-place finishes, with a win percentage of 5.65%. In the process, he has notched 2881 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.80.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Syblus has appeared in 281 matches and has 23 Booyahs, equating to a win ratio of 8.18%. He has registered 700 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.71.

The content creator has also played a single duo game and has killed one foe in it.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different servers. When we look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir has an edge in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes, as Syblus has played only one game in the duo mode. Coming to the squad mode, SK Sabir is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

