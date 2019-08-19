Data Stealing Malware affecting Cheaters of some popular Games like Fortnite and CS:GO

Baldr

Due to the huge popularity of games like Fortnite and CS:GO, people are always looking for shortcuts to win the game without any effort. Cheating seems to be advantageous in all games which also helps in creating an easy winning situation for players. Generally, players search for cheating tools over the internet, but this time the whole scenario is shocking. Recently, it has been discovered that cheaters are being affected by a malware called "Baldr".

More about Baldr

This malware started operating early this year and is totally invisible to the affected users. Players who want to cheat usually refer to YouTube to download cheating tools for games like Fortnite and CS:GO.. This malware is hidden in the setup of such cheating tools and installs automatically with its installation. A lot of gaming channels on YouTube were distributing this malware by mentioning its download link in the description section. They claimed that their cheating tool could give cheating abilities to the players and these links were even distributed on telegram and discord chat services.

The main target of this malware was to steal credit card numbers, login credentials of various websites and users' personal information including browsing the history, device storage, etc. In addition to this, the malware was also included in a few pirated versions of paid games. It is being claimed that Baldr is now stealing Netflix passwords. Once installed, Baldr steals all the required data from the cheater's device and packages it and sends it to the host.

