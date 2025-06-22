Date Everything trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

Date Everything is a fun little dating simulation title available on the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. In this game, you can get into a relationship with just about everything. It features a total of 43 trophies, which you can collect by completing various tasks. These trophies/achievements are further divided into categories like Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

That said, mentioned below are all the trophies and achievements available in Date Everything.

All trophies and achievements featured in Date Everything

Date Everything features 43 trophies in total (Image via Team17)

Platinum trophy

Everything Everywhere - Get all trophies.

Gold trophies

Collection Complete - Find All Collectables.

- Find All Collectables. Relate Everything - Get All Base Game Friend Endings in One Playthrough.

- Get All Base Game Friend Endings in One Playthrough. Hate Everything - Get All Base Game Friend Endings in One Playthrough.

- Get All Base Game Friend Endings in One Playthrough. Mate Everything - Get All Base Game Friend Endings in One Playthrough.

Silver trophies

Caught Them All - Awaken All Base Game Dateables.

- Awaken All Base Game Dateables. Matchmaker - Obtain Five Matches.

- Obtain Five Matches. Empty Nest - Realize All Base Game Dateable Objects in One Playthrough.

- Realize All Base Game Dateable Objects in One Playthrough. Adventure Time - Complete the Longest Quest in the Game.

- Complete the Longest Quest in the Game. Total Dork - Speak With Every Door in the House.

- Speak With Every Door in the House. Consummate Professional - When given the choice, choose physical affection with every dateable.

Bronze trophies

Awakened - Awaken A Dateable Object Using the Dateviators.

- Awaken A Dateable Object Using the Dateviators. Awakenings - Awaken 10 Base Game Dateables.

- Awaken 10 Base Game Dateables. Crowd Control - Awaken 50 Base Game Dateables.

- Awaken 50 Base Game Dateables. Terrain Drop - Bring a Turtle to Life.

- Bring a Turtle to Life. Wight Makes Right - Complete the Seance Ritual.

- Complete the Seance Ritual. Fiver Per Cent for Nothing - Complete the first day.

- Complete the first day. Bodd Form - Defeat the final boss.

- Defeat the final boss. Underworld - Enter the Crawlspace.

- Enter the Crawlspace. Finders Keepers - Find a Collectable.

- Find a Collectable. Lore Than You Bargained For - Find 50 Collectables.

- Find 50 Collectables. It’ll be worth something someday - Find 200 collectables.

- Find 200 collectables. Inanimal control - Find Davi.

- Find Davi. You can pet the smog - Pet the bunny.

- Pet the bunny. From great heights - Achieve a Hate Ending with the Fantina.

- Achieve a Hate Ending with the Fantina. Thanks for your purchase - Achieve a Hate Ending with the Developers.

- Achieve a Hate Ending with the Developers. These walls could talk - Get Wallace to speak words permanently.

- Get Wallace to speak words permanently. Do No Harm - Protect the suspension of disbelief.

- Protect the suspension of disbelief. Boxing Day - Examine all boxes.

- Examine all boxes. Game over - Die.

- Die. Graphic depictions - Make out with a dateable object in the overworld.

- Make out with a dateable object in the overworld. Touch grass - Left the house before realizing anything.

- Left the house before realizing anything. Speed run - Left the house during the first day.

- Left the house during the first day. Glitch city - Left the house without using a door.

- Left the house without using a door. Half in, half out - Realize 50 base game dateable objects in one playthrough.

- Realize 50 base game dateable objects in one playthrough. Just beginning to realize - Realize your first dateable object.

- Realize your first dateable object. Most and lieste - Bring David and Franklin back together.

- Bring David and Franklin back together. Smarty pants - Achieve 100 smarts.

- Achieve 100 smarts. Human cucumber - Achieve 100 poise.

- Achieve 100 poise. Seer of souls - Achieve 100 empathy.

- Achieve 100 empathy. Pizzazzster - Achieve 100 charm.

- Achieve 100 charm. Sassy chap - Achieve 100 sass.

- Achieve 100 sass. Sweet touch - Use a candy to re-do a Hate ending.

