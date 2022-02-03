Dawn of the Monsters: When is the Kaiju beat ‘em up set to release for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch?

The upcoming “kaiju beat ‘em up” game Dawn of the Monsters has finally set its official release month after initial delays in launch, back in 2021.

Publisher WayForward and developer 13AM Games have announced in a recent tweet that their upcoming title now has an official release month and will be hitting digital stores in March 2022.

Dawn of the Monsters will be arriving on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and PC this March

While they are yet to provide fans with an exact date of release, many feel that it might just be in the initial weeks of the month. Fans who have been excited about the title's launch will have to wait a few days before the developers reveal the release time for each of region and platform.

Speaking of platforms, the kaiju beat ‘em up will be officially dropping for all the major devices. Players will be able to download the title on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and the game can be streamed on Stadia.

Dawn of the Monsters looks like an incredibly fun and unique kaiju beat ‘em up

A new Dawn of the Monsters trailer has dropped with the announcement showing off a bit of the gameplay that fans can expect from the upcoming title. From the looks of it, the game looks incredibly fun, and it’s no surprise that even since its first announcement, the title has garnered a fairly large fan base.

When describing the game, 13AM Games states,

"The Dawn of the Monsters saga begins in 2036 when enormous creatures known as the Nephilim invade Earth, leaving calamity in their wake. To counter the threat, a global task force known as DAWN (Defense Alliance Worldwide Network) is established, but it isn't until three decades later that humanity can properly strike back.”

“With four gargantuan guardians at its command — Megadon, the living volcano; Ganira, the colossal crustacean; Aegis Prime, a superhuman warrior; and Tempest Galahad, a massive mech — DAWN prepares to reclaim the planet."

Fighting off the Nephilim is the core premise of the game, but apart from that the title will also feature a two-player co-op mode and more than 35 missions that players will be able to take part in.

