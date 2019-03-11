Days Gone: A story DLC confirmed by Sony Bend Studios

Days Gone

Days Gone is still more than a month away from its grand release on PS4 but the studio behind it - Sony Bend has confirmed that the game is set to get some unannounced DLC after the game launches.

Sony Bend's community manager David Lee confirmed this news during an interview with GamerBraves.

“I think the main story will give that information to you. We have unannounced DLC but we cannot tell you about it yet. So keep an eye out for that."

Lee stated the above during the interview. This definitely points towards a story DLC that will take the story of Days Gone forward since the main story will point towards one it seems.

He further went on to state the following.

“With the main story, it should be sufficient enough to tell you the characters’ backstories that make you care for them one way or another.

Keep in mind though the game doesn't have a season pass like another PS4 exclusive that released just a few months ago - Marvel's Spider-man. This might mean that the new DLC will just add some small new missions and not entirely different areas or even standalone expansion packs.

Nothing has been confirmed yet and more light will be shed on this after Days Gone releases on PS4 on 26 April.

In other news, Days Gone previews just came out a while back with critics from IGN and Gamespot stating that the game offers a very generic open-world adventure with fewer production values when compared to Sony's other big hitters like God Of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 etc, but it still provides a fun experience with an ample amount of focus on storytelling.

Will you be getting Days Gone at launch? Tell us in the comments down below.

