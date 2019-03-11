×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Days Gone: A story DLC confirmed by Sony Bend Studios

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
118   //    11 Mar 2019, 12:33 IST

Days Gone
Days Gone

Days Gone is still more than a month away from its grand release on PS4 but the studio behind it - Sony Bend has confirmed that the game is set to get some unannounced DLC after the game launches.

Sony Bend's community manager David Lee confirmed this news during an interview with GamerBraves.

“I think the main story will give that information to you. We have unannounced DLC but we cannot tell you about it yet. So keep an eye out for that."

Lee stated the above during the interview. This definitely points towards a story DLC that will take the story of Days Gone forward since the main story will point towards one it seems.

He further went on to state the following.

“With the main story, it should be sufficient enough to tell you the characters’ backstories that make you care for them one way or another.

Keep in mind though the game doesn't have a season pass like another PS4 exclusive that released just a few months ago - Marvel's Spider-man. This might mean that the new DLC will just add some small new missions and not entirely different areas or even standalone expansion packs.

Nothing has been confirmed yet and more light will be shed on this after Days Gone releases on PS4 on 26 April.

In other news, Days Gone previews just came out a while back with critics from IGN and Gamespot stating that the game offers a very generic open-world adventure with fewer production values when compared to Sony's other big hitters like God Of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4 etc, but it still provides a fun experience with an ample amount of focus on storytelling.

Advertisement

Will you be getting Days Gone at launch? Tell us in the comments down below.

Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
Days Gone: 3 reasons why Bend Studio's new zombie shooter could work
RELATED STORY
PS4 News: Days Gone is getting an art book by Dark Horse Comics
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: The game has 6 hours of cutscenes
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: 5 Fascinating Things About the Game Revealed
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Days Gone release date nears, game goes gold
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: 11 gameplay and story details you need to know about the game
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: Details on Types of Freakers and Weapons Revealed
RELATED STORY
Days Gone PS4: New screenshots and more insight on Deacon and Sarah's relationship revealed
RELATED STORY
Days Gone's new trailer reveals major story details, Sarah & Deacon's wedding
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why 2019 Will Be a Big Year For Single Player Games
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us