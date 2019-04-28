Days Gone: Choices were removed from the retail version of the game

Days Gone

If you have been following Days Gone since the time it was announced, watched every gameplay footage, followed every preview and finally got your hands on the final product this week, then you might have noticed something odd.

Apparently, the minor choices that were present in the earlier footage of the game were removed from the retail version of the game. For example - in the early sections of the game, Deacon chases a guy called Leon who has stolen some drugs and killed a bunch of people.

In the gameplay footage revealed back in May 2018 via Game Informer, at the end of chase segment Deacon was provided with two choices that were:-

1. Leave Leon.

(Leave the son-of-a-bitch to the Goddamn Freaks… Boozer won’t like it, but Leon deserves it…

2.Shoot Leon.

(Freaks will still get to eat – but Leon won’t suffer… Boozer says no man deserves to be eaten alive…)

Whatsover option you would have gone for would have had the same impact but was supposed to affect Deacon's relation with Boozer in the long run. A similar dialogue option was presented in another segment of the footage where you either chose to take Boozer's shotgun or you chose to leave it.

Shockingly though all of these choices were absent in the final game, making it more of a linear storytelling in an open word which seems strange in 2019. The developers did however went to clarify why such a drastic step was taken for the final product.

Apparently the folks at Bend Studios wanted to tell a particular story,and that was in no way possible with a branching dilaogue option. This is a pretty neat justification when you think about it. Still people were promised a branching story line and got something else.

Days Gone is available now on PS4 and has a Metacritic score of 72/100.

