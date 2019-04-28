×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Days Gone: Choices were removed from the retail version of the game

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
11   //    28 Apr 2019, 12:18 IST

Days Gone
Days Gone

If you have been following Days Gone since the time it was announced, watched every gameplay footage, followed every preview and finally got your hands on the final product this week, then you might have noticed something odd.

Apparently, the minor choices that were present in the earlier footage of the game were removed from the retail version of the game. For example - in the early sections of the game, Deacon chases a guy called Leon who has stolen some drugs and killed a bunch of people.

In the gameplay footage revealed back in May 2018 via Game Informer, at the end of chase segment Deacon was provided with two choices that were:-

1. Leave Leon.

(Leave the son-of-a-bitch to the Goddamn Freaks… Boozer won’t like it, but Leon deserves it…

2.Shoot Leon.

(Freaks will still get to eat – but Leon won’t suffer… Boozer says no man deserves to be eaten alive…)

Whatsover option you would have gone for would have had the same impact but was supposed to affect Deacon's relation with Boozer in the long run. A similar dialogue option was presented in another segment of the footage where you either chose to take Boozer's shotgun or you chose to leave it.

Shockingly though all of these choices were absent in the final game, making it more of a linear storytelling in an open word which seems strange in 2019. The developers did however went to clarify why such a drastic step was taken for the final product.

Advertisement

Apparently the folks at Bend Studios wanted to tell a particular story,and that was in no way possible with a branching dilaogue option. This is a pretty neat justification when you think about it. Still people were promised a branching story line and got something else.

Days Gone is available now on PS4 and has a Metacritic score of 72/100.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
Advertisement
Days Gone: 5 Fascinating Things About the Game Revealed
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: 11 gameplay and story details you need to know about the game
RELATED STORY
Days Gone PS4 Releases In One Week, Everything You Should Know About Days Gone 
RELATED STORY
Days Gone Review Roundup: See what the critics are saying about PS4's latest exclusive.
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: The game has 6 hours of cutscenes
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Days Gone release date nears, game goes gold
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: Free DLC's include Survival Mode and Challenges starting this June
RELATED STORY
Days Gone gets a photo mode
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: New Trailer; Pre-Order Bonus and Collector Edition Details Revealed
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: A story DLC confirmed by Sony Bend Studios
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us