Days Gone: Free DLC's include Survival Mode and Challenges starting this June

Days Gone- the ambitious open-world zombie action adventure game from Bend Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment is just a day away from its humungous release all across the globe and new details continue to emerge everyday.

Announced via the PlayStation blog, it seems that the launch of Days Gone is not the end as the developers seem to further support the game with free DLC's as well as expansion packs.

The series of Days Gone free DLC's starts this June where the game will add a survival difficulty mode where the player's skills will be tested in this enhanced difficulty challenges in an already terrifying and surprising world. The Survival difficulty mode will restrict fast travel options, no survival vision mode, a custom HUD with no mini map and indicators, as well as enemies that will come for you even more.

Aside from the Survival mode, the game will also add weekly challenges to keep dedicated players coming back for more. This will come in the form of a new bike, new horde, or combat challenge to test players skills even more.

It seems clearly that Days Gone want its players to stay and is taking on a more Ubisoft style of post launch content. Anyways its always good to see more contents churn out for the games you like to play and open world games are clearly the most immersive worlds to get lost into.

