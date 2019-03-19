×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Days Gone gets a photo mode

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
10   //    19 Mar 2019, 01:10 IST

Days Gone
Days Gone

Announced via the PlayStation Blog, the upcoming open-world post-apocalyptic zombie game Days Gone will be getting a photo mode at launch.

Game Director Jeff Ross had the following to say,

Hello, PlayStation fans! Now that Days Gone has officially gone gold, I’m happy to finally share details about Bend Studio’s implementation of Photo Mode. The world of Days Gone includes a regular day/night cycle, as well as multiple biomes and weather types. We’re giving players all the tools they need to capture and share these breathtaking vistas and the unique sandbox gameplay moments Days Gone makes possible.

It's nothing new of a concept and almost every other AAA game out there these days have a photo mode with a set of same filters spread across every one of them. They don't make the game any more immersive then it is but does provide a bit of fun while taking photographs of beautiful vistas.


Days Gone photo mode will come with nine custom frames and 18 filters presets to show off your creativity. The Lens panel lets players manipulate Field of View, Focal Distance, Aperture, and Film Grain.


Why would anyone want to click pictures of Deacon I wonder?
Why would anyone want to click pictures of Deacon I wonder?

Days Gone went gold just a while back and is nearly a month away from its release. In the recent previews of the game, it was stated that Days Gone plays a very familiar tune when it comes to its open world though there are plenty of interesting features to keep players engaged which includes the game's mature storytelling which offers a six hours worth of cutscenes.

Days Gone is out exclusively on PS4 on 26 April 2019.


Will you be picking up the game at launch? Tell us in the comments down below.


For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) PlayStation
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
Days Gone: A story DLC confirmed by Sony Bend Studios
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: 5 Fascinating Things About the Game Revealed
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: 11 gameplay and story details you need to know about the game
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode: Tips to win PUBG Zombie Event Mode With Ease
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode: 4 Useful weapons to survive the night
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: 3 reasons why Bend Studio's new zombie shooter could work
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile: How to survive Zombie mode
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: The game has 6 hours of cutscenes
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Guide: How To Win like a pro? Ultimate PUBG Guide
RELATED STORY
Days Gone: Details on Types of Freakers and Weapons Revealed
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us