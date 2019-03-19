Days Gone gets a photo mode

Days Gone

Announced via the PlayStation Blog, the upcoming open-world post-apocalyptic zombie game Days Gone will be getting a photo mode at launch.

Game Director Jeff Ross had the following to say,

Hello, PlayStation fans! Now that Days Gone has officially gone gold, I’m happy to finally share details about Bend Studio’s implementation of Photo Mode. The world of Days Gone includes a regular day/night cycle, as well as multiple biomes and weather types. We’re giving players all the tools they need to capture and share these breathtaking vistas and the unique sandbox gameplay moments Days Gone makes possible.

It's nothing new of a concept and almost every other AAA game out there these days have a photo mode with a set of same filters spread across every one of them. They don't make the game any more immersive then it is but does provide a bit of fun while taking photographs of beautiful vistas.

Days Gone photo mode will come with nine custom frames and 18 filters presets to show off your creativity. The Lens panel lets players manipulate Field of View, Focal Distance, Aperture, and Film Grain.

Why would anyone want to click pictures of Deacon I wonder?

Days Gone went gold just a while back and is nearly a month away from its release. In the recent previews of the game, it was stated that Days Gone plays a very familiar tune when it comes to its open world though there are plenty of interesting features to keep players engaged which includes the game's mature storytelling which offers a six hours worth of cutscenes.

Days Gone is out exclusively on PS4 on 26 April 2019.

