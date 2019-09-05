Days Gone: New Game Plus mode to be made available on September 13

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 05 Sep 2019, 20:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Days Gone

Days Gone, the most polarizing open-world zombie shooter game of this year is set to receive the New Game Plus treatment later this month. This new information comes straight from Jeff Ross, who is the Game Director at Sony Bend Studio.

Revealed via the Playstation Blog, the New Game Plus mode will let players relive the story of the cold and former bounty hunter Deacon St.John with the previously earned weapons, bike upgrades, NERO boosters, skills, recipes, encampment trust, credits, collectibles from the start.

The New Game Plus mode also comes with two new difficulty modes, which are Hard II and Survival II. Players can experience the NG+ via the other difficulty modes which are Easy, Normal, Hard or Survival. Also, new players can play through the game via Hard II and Survival II too as well.

Also, the perks which the players earned via different challenges can be now carried over to the main game and used in both the NG+ as well as in the first playthrough. The new mode also adds few new trophies to Days Gone which revolves around the new difficulty options, plus a new mysterious weapon about which no further details have been revealed.

In other news, Days Gone is getting a 25 track Vinyl Soundtrack (20 of which are composed by Nathan Whitehead) on the game which is created by Mondo and will be up for preorder via the game's website starting September 11.

Earlier this year, Sony Bend's Community Manager David Lee confirmed that Days Gone will be receiving a future story DLC, which he hinted players may be well aware of when they finish the game's main story.

Days Gone was released earlier this year exclusively on PS4 to mixed to positive reviews from critics and fans worldwide. The game has a Metacritic score of 71/100.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.