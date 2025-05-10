Days Gone update 1.09: Everything improved with the latest patch

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 10, 2025 03:10 GMT
Days Gone is available to play on both PlayStation consoles and PC (Image via PlayStation)
Days Gone, originally released in 2019 as a PlayStation exclusive, was made available for PC in May 2021. The game earned a massive player count at launch and achieved immense success across all platforms, thanks to its immersive world and compelling storyline.

The action-adventure title is still receiving updates and patches in 2025. The developers are actively addressing existing bugs and glitches to make the overall experience as good as possible.

Patch 1.09 was released just a few hours ago, and the full patch notes for the update, as disclosed by the developers, are listed below.

Also Read: Here’s why Days Gone deserves a sequel

Full patch notes for Days Gone patch 1.09

The game is available to buy for a very reasonable price on Steam (Image via PlayStation)
PERFORMANCE

  • Fixed an issue where the game would get into an infinite initial load over bad resolution settings. This was preventing players from getting to the main menu.

Dev note: We recommend double-checking the resolution settings in the Display tab to ensure the desired output.

  • Various crash fixes related to the GPU and dying in a specific mission on Permadeath mode. (DLC)

AUDIO

  • Fixed an audio crash that occurred when the game was running while the PC went into sleep mode.
  • Fixed an audio issue which led to excessively loud sound volumes.
  • Fixed an audio issue preventing a sound from looping when playing Horde Assault for longer than 30 minutes. (DLC)
OTHER

  • Fixed an issue where the Unreal logo was showing as the icon on the toolbar instead of Days Gone.

Dev note: Issue may persist until local icon cache is updated.

Changed files in this update:

Multi region:

  • Modified – BendGame/Binaries/Win64/DaysGone.exe (-21.50 KiB)
  • Modified – BendGame/Content/Paks/BendGame-WindowsNoEditor.pak
  • Manifest ID changed – 14028514238265691003341519663870409373

Japan region:

  • Modified – BendGame/Binaries/Win64/DaysGone.exe (-21.50 KiB)
  • Modified – BendGame/Content/Paks/BendGame-WindowsNoEditor.pak
  • Manifest ID changed – 41081158707499788813724277051785280814
Check out our other guides on Days Gone here:

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
