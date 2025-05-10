Days Gone update 1.09: Everything improved with the latest patch

Days Gone, originally released in 2019 as a PlayStation exclusive, was made available for PC in May 2021. The game earned a massive player count at launch and achieved immense success across all platforms, thanks to its immersive world and compelling storyline.
The action-adventure title is still receiving updates and patches in 2025. The developers are actively addressing existing bugs and glitches to make the overall experience as good as possible.
Patch 1.09 was released just a few hours ago, and the full patch notes for the update, as disclosed by the developers, are listed below.
Full patch notes for Days Gone patch 1.09
PERFORMANCE
- Fixed an issue where the game would get into an infinite initial load over bad resolution settings. This was preventing players from getting to the main menu.
Dev note: We recommend double-checking the resolution settings in the Display tab to ensure the desired output.
- Various crash fixes related to the GPU and dying in a specific mission on Permadeath mode. (DLC)
AUDIO
- Fixed an audio crash that occurred when the game was running while the PC went into sleep mode.
- Fixed an audio issue which led to excessively loud sound volumes.
- Fixed an audio issue preventing a sound from looping when playing Horde Assault for longer than 30 minutes. (DLC)
OTHER
- Fixed an issue where the Unreal logo was showing as the icon on the toolbar instead of Days Gone.
Dev note: Issue may persist until local icon cache is updated.
Changed files in this update:
Multi region:
- Modified – BendGame/Binaries/Win64/DaysGone.exe (-21.50 KiB)
- Modified – BendGame/Content/Paks/BendGame-WindowsNoEditor.pak
- Manifest ID changed – 1402851423826569100 › 3341519663870409373
Japan region:
- Modified – BendGame/Binaries/Win64/DaysGone.exe (-21.50 KiB)
- Modified – BendGame/Content/Paks/BendGame-WindowsNoEditor.pak
- Manifest ID changed – 4108115870749978881 › 3724277051785280814
