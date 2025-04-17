All voice actors that we know of from Days Gone Remastered

Days Gone Remastered will be released on April 25, 2025. As the name suggests, this is a remastered version of Days Gone, an open-world action-adventure game for PlayStation 5. The title was developed by Bend Studio. The main storyline focuses on a post-pandemic America, where players play as Deacon St. John, a body-hunter who tries to find a reason to survive amid all the chaos.
What made the game so good were certain elements, like a strong storyline and a good cast. This article lists the voice actors from Days Gone.
List of all the actors from Days Gone Remastered
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The remastered version of Days Gone is available to play in numerous languages, including English, Japanese, and Spanish. Currently, only the names of English and Japanese voice actors are available, along with the protagonist's Spanish VA.
English voice actors from Days Gone Remastered
A total of 23 English voice actors have lent their voices to the game:
- Deacon St. John - Sam Witwer
- William "Boozer" Gray - Jim Pirri
- Sarah Whitaker - Courtnee Draper
- Rikki Ratil - Nishi Munshi
- Raymond "Skizzo" Sarkozi - Jason Spiask
- Lt. James O'Brian - Bernardo de Paula
- Colonel Matthew Garret - Daniel Riordan
- Ada Tucker - Dee Dee Rescher
- Iron Mike - Eric Allan Kramer
- Mark Copeland - Crispin Freeman
- Captain Derrick Kouri - Phil Morris
- Arturo Jiminez - Al Coronel
- Manny - Andrew Kishino
- Alkai Turner - Jonathan Joss
- Lisa Jackson - Laura Bailey and Alexa Rose
- Addy Walker - Debra Wilson
- James Weaver - Darien Sils-Evans
- Wade Taylor - James Allen McCune
- Jessie Williamson - Scott Whyte
- James Moore - Scott Whyte
- Carlos - Scott Whyte
- Mullins - Clayton Froning
- Russell - Jonathan Roumie
- Leon - Kaiwi Lyman
Also read: Can you upgrade to the Days Gone Remastered version with PS Plus membership?
Japanese voice actors from Days Gone Remastered
There are 24 Japanese voice actors who have worked for the game:
- Alvarez - Natsuki Mori
- Leon - Hiroo Sasaki
- Russell - Masayuki Akasaka
- Mullins - Koji Takeda
- Carlos - Hidenobu Kiuchi
- James Moore - Takuya Masumoto
- Jessie Williamson - Hidenobu Kiuchi
- Wade Taylor - Hiroki Goto
- James Weaver - Tooru Sakurai
- Addy Walker - Romi Park
- Lisa Jackson - Ami Naito
- Jonathan Joss - Makoto Tamura
- Manny - Kosuke Goto
- Arturo Jiminez - Shuhei Sakaguchi
- Captain Derrick - Kenji Sugimura
- Mark Copeland - Kenjieo Tsuda
- Iron Mike - Yasuhiro Mamiya
- Ada Tucker - Kyo Yaoya
- Colonel Matthew - Hideaki Tezuka
- Lt. James O'Brian - Ryohei Kimura
- Raymond "Skizzo" Sarkozi - Daisuke Namikawa
- Rikki Patel - Sayaka Kinoshita
- Sarah Whitaker - Maaya Sakamoto
- William "Boozer" Gray - Masanori Takeda
- Deacon St. John - Isamu Yusen
Spanish voice actor
- Deacon St. John - Jose Gilberto Vilchis
Also read: Days Gone Remastered: Complete list of achievements and trophies
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming news and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.