All voice actors that we know of from Days Gone Remastered

Days Gone Remastered will be released on April 25, 2025. As the name suggests, this is a remastered version of Days Gone, an open-world action-adventure game for PlayStation 5. The title was developed by Bend Studio. The main storyline focuses on a post-pandemic America, where players play as Deacon St. John, a body-hunter who tries to find a reason to survive amid all the chaos.

Ad

What made the game so good were certain elements, like a strong storyline and a good cast. This article lists the voice actors from Days Gone.

List of all the actors from Days Gone Remastered

Days Gone Remastered features some well-known voice actors (Image via Bend Studio)

The remastered version of Days Gone is available to play in numerous languages, including English, Japanese, and Spanish. Currently, only the names of English and Japanese voice actors are available, along with the protagonist's Spanish VA.

Ad

Trending

English voice actors from Days Gone Remastered

A total of 23 English voice actors have lent their voices to the game:

Deacon St. John - Sam Witwer

William "Boozer" Gray - Jim Pirri

Sarah Whitaker - Courtnee Draper

Rikki Ratil - Nishi Munshi

Raymond "Skizzo" Sarkozi - Jason Spiask

Lt. James O'Brian - Bernardo de Paula

Colonel Matthew Garret - Daniel Riordan

Ada Tucker - Dee Dee Rescher

Iron Mike - Eric Allan Kramer

Mark Copeland - Crispin Freeman

Captain Derrick Kouri - Phil Morris

Arturo Jiminez - Al Coronel

Manny - Andrew Kishino

Alkai Turner - Jonathan Joss

Lisa Jackson - Laura Bailey and Alexa Rose

Addy Walker - Debra Wilson

James Weaver - Darien Sils-Evans

Wade Taylor - James Allen McCune

Jessie Williamson - Scott Whyte

James Moore - Scott Whyte

Carlos - Scott Whyte

Mullins - Clayton Froning

Russell - Jonathan Roumie

Leon - Kaiwi Lyman

Ad

Also read: Can you upgrade to the Days Gone Remastered version with PS Plus membership?

Japanese voice actors from Days Gone Remastered

There are 24 Japanese voice actors who have worked for the game:

Alvarez - Natsuki Mori

Leon - Hiroo Sasaki

Russell - Masayuki Akasaka

Mullins - Koji Takeda

Carlos - Hidenobu Kiuchi

James Moore - Takuya Masumoto

Jessie Williamson - Hidenobu Kiuchi

Wade Taylor - Hiroki Goto

James Weaver - Tooru Sakurai

Addy Walker - Romi Park

Lisa Jackson - Ami Naito

Jonathan Joss - Makoto Tamura

Manny - Kosuke Goto

Arturo Jiminez - Shuhei Sakaguchi

Captain Derrick - Kenji Sugimura

Mark Copeland - Kenjieo Tsuda

Iron Mike - Yasuhiro Mamiya

Ada Tucker - Kyo Yaoya

Colonel Matthew - Hideaki Tezuka

Lt. James O'Brian - Ryohei Kimura

Raymond "Skizzo" Sarkozi - Daisuke Namikawa

Rikki Patel - Sayaka Kinoshita

Sarah Whitaker - Maaya Sakamoto

William "Boozer" Gray - Masanori Takeda

Deacon St. John - Isamu Yusen

Ad

Spanish voice actor

Deacon St. John - Jose Gilberto Vilchis

Also read: Days Gone Remastered: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more gaming news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kavya Neeraj Kavya Neeraj is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. Gaming started out as a hobby before she decided on making it her career choice after earning a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.



She looks up to Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg for how the erstwhile most-subscribed YouTuber turned a hobby into a life-changing phenomenon.



In her spare time, Kavya enjoys her favorite Nintendo games, and dancing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.