Dead Cells on PS4 has been having some technical problems

Dead Cells

If you have a PS4 and you love the Roguelike Metroidvania title Dead Cells, you've probably been pretty frustrated with the game since yesterday. Since, most likely, you can't play it right now.

Yesterday, Dead Cells developer Motion Twin, released the game's latest update and DLC, "Rise of the Giants", to PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4 players. It added new levels, enemies and a whole bunch of new ways to dress up the constantly resurrecting main character. It seems, however, that it also included an unintentional bug related to the game's Custom Mode.

Players have reported that, after the update is installed, if they open the Custom Mode (which allows players to set different stipulations for a game's playthrough), the game will crash upon booting up afterwards. Motion Twin has been working on it since it was informed of the problem, and even released a hotfix for it, but it still seems to not be working.

For those who where having issues with the Error CE-34878-0 on PS4, we just released a hotfix. Let us know how it goes! — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) May 24, 2019

Nope. Still crashing. — Kevin C. Sullivan (@KevinSKGaming) May 24, 2019

So, just a head's up: if you have Dead Cells on PS4, don't open the Custom Menu at all until a proper fix is issued. Also, if your game is crashing, do not delete your save file. Motion Twin is working on an update that will hopefully fix the game and allow users to retain their existing save files.

As of right now, this error seems to be isolated to the PS4 only, so if you're playing the game on any other platform, you should be good to go. As the update hasn't released yet for the Xbox One (there was an error for that they did catch and they're still working on it), those players don't have to worry.

As frustrating at it is, this is actually the first major bug for the game, which released originally in 2017. So, that's a pretty good batting average.

We'll keep you updated right here with any further developments.

Visit Sportskeeda for all the latest video game news