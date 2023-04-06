Dead by Daylight released its Tools of Torment mid-chapter update on March 7, 2023. This is the 27th chapter of the game, which was introduced as downloadable content (DLC) and featured two more survivors and a killer.

The developers are constantly trying to balance the game and provide a fair and competitive experience to both the survivors and the killers. They have implemented multiple changes after receiving feedback from the community using the PTB servers and will release them to the live servers with patch 6.7.0.

This article will highlight the changes that will be shipped along with Patch 6.7.0 of Dead by Daylight. Detailed patch notes can be accessed using Behaviour Interactive's official website.

Official April 2023 developer update 6.7.0 notes of Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight @DeadbyDaylight



We've combed through all of it and have reviewed some changes.



Thank you to everyone who shared their detailed feedback on the Tools of Torment Mid-Chapter Public Test Build (PTB) with us. We've combed through all of it and have reviewed some changes.

Healing

Reverted the base healing time to 16 seconds.

Med-Kits and Aid Kits

All Med-Kits will have a total of 24 charges.

All Med-Kits will now have a 33% speed and efficiency penalty when used for self healing.

Camping Aid Kit: Increases the speed that you heal others by 35%,

First Aid Kit: Increases the speed that you heal others by 40%.

Emergency Med-Kit: Increases the speed that you heal others by 45%.

Ranger Med-Kit: Increases the speed that you heal others by 50%.

Add-ons

Rubber Gloves: New effect – Increases the Great Skill Check success zone by 10%.

Butterfly Tape: Increases healing speed by 5% (was 3%).

Sponge: New effect – Increases the Great Skill Check success zone by 20%.

Needle & Thread:

Added effect – Increases progression bonus for succeeding a Great Skill Check by 5%.

Removed effect – No longer provides bonus Bloodpoints for hitting Great Skill Checks.

Medical Scissors: Increases healing speed by 10% (was 12%).

Surgical Suture:

Added effect – Increases progression bonus for succeeding a Great Skill Check by 10%.

Removed effect – No longer provides bonus Bloodpoints for hitting Great Skill Checks.

Abdominal Dressing:

Increases healing speed by 15% (was 20%).

Rarity increased to Very Rare (was Rare).

Gel Dressings:

Adds 16 charges to the Med-Kit (was 14).

Rarity increased to Ultra Rare (was Rare).

Anti-Hemorrhagic Syringe: While this Add-on is unchanged, please note that its healing speed will be reduced by the Med-Kit self healing penalty (resulting in a 24 second heal by default).

Killer Changes

Hillbilly: Reverted the changes to the Death Engravings and Doom Engravings Add-ons.

Perks

Dead Hard

Activate when the survivors are unhooked by a teammate or unhook themselves.

Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance

Increased the regression amount of Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance to 15/20/25% (was 11/13/15%).

Boon: Circle of Healing

Increased the healing speed bonus on Circle of Healing to 50/75/100% (was 40/45/50%).

Map Changes

Autohaven Wreckers: Tiles on the realm has been rebalanced and the updated version will be available upon release.

