Dead by Daylight bugfix patch 7.2.2 notes: Xenomorph balances, perk description updates, bug fixes, and more

Dead by Daylight patch 7.2.2 has now been released by Behavior Interactive. Most of the game-breaking bugs reported by players have been addressed in this update. The highlight of this patch is the adjustment to Xenomorph, who would previously turn invisible and stay unseen for the entire trial. This bug has been fixed.
This article will provide an overview of the 7.2.2 update for Dead by Daylight. Interested players may visit this title's official website for more detailed patch notes.
Official bugfix update 7.2.2 patch notes for Dead by Daylight
The Xenomorph
- Reviewed the Remote Flame Turret placement logic to allow for more flexibility when deploying them
- Decrease the Tail Attack cooldown movement speed from 2 to 1.2 m/s when missing or when it is obstructed
- The Xenomorph can no longer see Idle Crows when exiting a tunnel
- The Xenomorph can no longer turn invisible indefinitely in a Trial
- The Xenomorph is now correctly able to destroy turrets in the malfunctioned state
- Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph's regular movement speed could remain after downing a Survivor with the Tail Attack
- Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can become stuck in the tunnels, unable to exit
- Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can fall through the ground
Perks
- Adjusted the descriptions of Blast Mine, Chemical Trap, and Wiretap for consistency
- Added a VFX for when the Chemical Trap disappears by itself
- The Adrenaline perk now correctly gives a bonus health state after self-unhooking
Bug Fixes for Dead by Daylight
Audio
- The Skull Merchant's footsteps SFX are no longer missing where she is inspecting the radar
- Spark bursts in the Nostromo map are no longer silent
UI
- Fixed an issue that hides the UI when spamming the ESC key while ending a match
Characters
- The Pig's right hand is missing animations when carrying a Survivor and moving
- Players are now correctly able to make progress for The Onryo's "Viral Video" achievement
- Fixed an issue that caused the camera to move backward when leaning and stalking with Ghost Face.
- Fixed an issue that caused Vaulting Survivors to be misaligned during the windows vault animation
- Fixed an issue that caused The Hag's camera to be obstructed when looking up while wearing any Outfit
Environment/Maps
- Fixed an issue where the trees of the Garden of Joy map lose texture and have dark silhouettes when Survivors are sacrificed on the Hook
- Fixed an issue in Ormond where the Traps of the Trapper would disappear under the snow
- Fixed an issue in RCPS where players could climb Wesker's supply crate
- Fixed one sided collisions on the Nostromo Wreckage
Known Issues
- Survivor fast vaults do not align with the expected animation resulting in different distance achieved between male and female Survivors
This sums up the 7.2.2 bugfix patch notes for Dead by Daylight.
