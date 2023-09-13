Dead by Daylight bugfix patch 7.2.2 notes: Xenomorph balances, perk description updates, bug fixes, and more

Dead by Daylight patch 7.2.2 has now been released by Behavior Interactive. Most of the game-breaking bugs reported by players have been addressed in this update. The highlight of this patch is the adjustment to Xenomorph, who would previously turn invisible and stay unseen for the entire trial. This bug has been fixed.

This article will provide an overview of the 7.2.2 update for Dead by Daylight. Interested players may visit this title's official website for more detailed patch notes.

Official bugfix update 7.2.2 patch notes for Dead by Daylight

The Xenomorph

Reviewed the Remote Flame Turret placement logic to allow for more flexibility when deploying them

Decrease the Tail Attack cooldown movement speed from 2 to 1.2 m/s when missing or when it is obstructed

The Xenomorph can no longer see Idle Crows when exiting a tunnel

The Xenomorph can no longer turn invisible indefinitely in a Trial

The Xenomorph is now correctly able to destroy turrets in the malfunctioned state

Fixed an issue where The Xenomorph's regular movement speed could remain after downing a Survivor with the Tail Attack

Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can become stuck in the tunnels, unable to exit

Fixed a rare issue where The Xenomorph can fall through the ground

Perks

Adjusted the descriptions of Blast Mine, Chemical Trap, and Wiretap for consistency

Added a VFX for when the Chemical Trap disappears by itself

The Adrenaline perk now correctly gives a bonus health state after self-unhooking

Bug Fixes for Dead by Daylight

Audio

The Skull Merchant's footsteps SFX are no longer missing where she is inspecting the radar

Spark bursts in the Nostromo map are no longer silent

UI

Fixed an issue that hides the UI when spamming the ESC key while ending a match

Characters

The Pig's right hand is missing animations when carrying a Survivor and moving

Players are now correctly able to make progress for The Onryo's "Viral Video" achievement

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to move backward when leaning and stalking with Ghost Face.

Fixed an issue that caused Vaulting Survivors to be misaligned during the windows vault animation

Fixed an issue that caused The Hag's camera to be obstructed when looking up while wearing any Outfit

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue where the trees of the Garden of Joy map lose texture and have dark silhouettes when Survivors are sacrificed on the Hook

Fixed an issue in Ormond where the Traps of the Trapper would disappear under the snow

Fixed an issue in RCPS where players could climb Wesker's supply crate

Fixed one sided collisions on the Nostromo Wreckage

Known Issues

Survivor fast vaults do not align with the expected animation resulting in different distance achieved between male and female Survivors

This sums up the 7.2.2 bugfix patch notes for Dead by Daylight.