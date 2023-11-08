Dead by Daylight bugfix patch 7.3.3 notes: Stranger Things returns, bot improvements, bug fixes, and more

Behavior Interactive has released patch 7.3.3 for Dead by Daylight. In this update, the Stranger Things DLC's survivors and killers have been reintroduced and their perks have been replaced with their original ones. Furthermore, The Underground Complex has been added back to this game's map rotation, and The Hawkings National Laboratory ID consumable has been reactivated as well.

This article will offer an overview of bugfix patch 7.3.3 for Dead by Daylight. Interested players may visit the game's official website for more details related to this update.

Official bugfix update 7.3.3 patch notes for Dead by Daylight

Stranger Things

Survivor Perks (Before → After)

Guardian → Babysitter

Kinship → Camaraderie

Renewal → Second Wind

Situational Awareness → Better Together

Self-aware → Fixated

Inner Healing → Inner Strength

Killer Perks (Before → After)

Jolt → Surge

Claustrophobia → Cruel Limits

Fearmonger → Mind Breaker

Maps

The Underground Complex Map has been reactivated with the same layout and content previously seen.

The Hawkins National Laboratory ID Offering is also available once again in the Bloodweb to access the Realm for this Map.

Bug Fixes

Archives fix

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to gain progress on the "In Extremis" Challenge from Tome 16.

Bot improvements

Bots are now better at dodging The Trickster's Blades.

Character fixes

Fixed an issue that caused the female and male Survivor fast vaults distance not being the same.

Fixed an issue that caused The Trapper to play the Naughty Bear animation during several instances (attack miss, vault and stunned).

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue in Pale Rose where a tree root would get the player stuck.

Fixed an issue where players were pushed into the roof of the Mount Ormond Resort building.

Fixed an issue that caused The Knight's Guards order range to be shorter on one side of Generators due to Halloween asset collision.

UI

Fixed a potential crash in the Event Entry screen after purchasing an item with event currency.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a crash that could occur in the Store.

Fixed a crash/disconnection issue that could occur when playing with Bots.

This summarizes the changes implemented in the bugfix patch 7.3.3 in Dead by Daylight. This asymmetrical horror survivor game is available to play on PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.