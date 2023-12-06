Dead by Daylight bugfix patch 7.4.1 notes: The Trickster buffs, The Good Guy adjustments, bug fixes, and more

Behavior Interactive has released patch 7.4.1 for Dead by Daylight. While the update enhances The Trickster's attack damage, the highlight is the implementation of The Good Guy's input protection, which aims to prevent players from accidentally exiting Hidey-Ho mode.

This article provides an overview of the official Dead by Daylight bugfix patch 7.4.1 notes.

Official bugfix update 7.4.1 patch notes for Dead by Daylight

UX

Input icons on Killer's Power stay visible, becoming semi-transparent when that input cannot be used.

The Good Guy

There is now input protection when entering Hidey-Ho Mode (a small delay before you can exit the mode to prevent double-tapping and accidentally wasting the Power by exiting immediately).

The Trickster

Memento Blades Add-on: Increased the bonus throw speed from Memento Blades to 10% (was 5%).

Bug Fixes

Archives

Fixed an issue where no audio feedback would play when interacting with a Glyph.

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused the Good Guy's VO lines to overlap and cause the Slice & Dice yell to be silent.

Bots

Bots no longer run away when a player fails to complete a Heal action on them.

Bots no longer try to heal players that went into the Downed State by using Plot Twist.

Bots will now attempt to get the players' attention if they want to be healed.

Bots can no longer blind The Mastermind while being thrown.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused The Huntress' arm to glitch when throwing a hatchet while looking down.

Fixed an issue that caused The Nurse to gain an additional blink charge after charging a blink and picking up a downed Survivor with the Matchbox Add-on.

Fixed an issue that caused the Demogorgon to traverse with a carried Survivor if it canceled the traverse interaction at the last second and picked up a downed Survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused the Demogorgon's portal auras to be white instead of yellow after being activated.

Fixed an issue that caused from Survivor perspective, to flip repeatedly when The Good Guy interrupted them during a Vault.

Fixed an issue that caused The Killer's camera to clip into Charles Lee Ray during the "Wiggle out" animation of the Survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused the Good Guy's basic attack to hit ground collision when looking slightly downward on a missed attack.

Fixed an issue that caused interaction prompts to remain visible when The Good Guy was performing a Slice & Dice.

Fixed an issue that caused random The Good Guy VO subtitles to display when loading into or leaving the match.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to be misaligned while being carried by Charles Lee Ray/The Good Guy.

Fixed an issue that caused The Good Guy's camera to be extremely misaligned and clipping after interacting with a Glyph.

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue on the Nostromo Wreckage Map where characters can get on top of some debris.

Fixed an issue on Gas Heaven Map where The Demogorgon could get on top of a pallet.

Fixed a global issue where the doors of Lockers would clip into the stairs of the Basement.

Fixed an issue in The Underground Complex Map where Killers could not grab Survivors working on a side of a Generator.

Fixed an issue in Coal Tower Map where Killers could land on top of crates.

Fixed an issue in Badham Preschool Map where the Killer was unable to vault the window of the Killer Shack.

Fixed an issue in Family Residence Map where The Good Guy was able to land on top of blockers.

Fixed an issue where traps could be hidden underwater in the Yamaoka Estate Maps.

Fixed an issue where Killers were unable to grab Survivors on some Generators in the Midwich Elementary School Map.

UI

Fixed an edge case where switching between characters with an identical Perk inventory except for Perk levels would fail to update the inventory.

Fixed the Store Banner subtitle in the Featured section so that it's not cut before the end in certain languages.

Fixed an issue in the Archives Rift menu where the Auric Cell Reward preview stayed displayed after selecting a Blood Point Reward.

These are all the changes implemented in bugfix patch 7.4.1 for Dead by Daylight.