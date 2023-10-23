Dead by Daylight Mobile update 10.26 patch notes: All balance adjustments

Many balance changes have been included in the latest Dead by Daylight Mobile update 10.26, changing the gameplay experience for both murderers and survivors. Killer abilities and survivor bonuses are altered, and basic gaming mechanics are refined. The update also focuses on improving strategic dynamics by making changes to legendary characters like The Spirit and The Cenobite and survival bonuses like Iron Will and Power Struggle.

Killer add-ons and map optimizations also contribute to the thorough reworking of the game's balance. This upgrade offers a new and nuanced experience, guaranteeing that Dead by Daylight Mobile continues to be a thrilling and dynamic horror survival adventure.

All new balance adjustments in the update 10.26 of Dead by Daylight Mobile

Here are the official patch notes for the new 10.26 update of Dead by Daylight Mobile, as presented by the game's developer:

Killer Powers adjustments in Dead by Daylight Mobile

1) Changes to The Spirit's power

The strength of The Spirit has been updated. During [Yamaoka's Haunting], all Survivors within 24 meters of her physical form will hear an audible, directional indication that becomes louder as they draw closer (rather than being 24 meters away from her Husk).

2) Changes to the power of The Cenobite

A Survivor solving the Lament Configuration will not become a target of the Chain Hunt unless the Survivor stops solving it.

When The Cenobite teleports to the Survivor, solving the Lament Configuration, the teleport destination will be randomly selected from usable locations a suitable distance away from the Survivor. Locations on the same level as the Survivor will be prioritized.

Fixed the issue where the Chain Hunt initiated by solving the Lament Configuration does not interrupt a Survivor blessing a totem.

3) The Nurse's power has been changed

Following her Blink, the Nurse's next assault will be a special attack. Increase The Nurse's maximum charge time after consecutive blinks, quickly putting her into Fatigue. The sound effect used to gain power charges will be altered.

Survivor perk adjustments in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Jake Park's Perk [Iron Will] has been changed to : Grunts of pain caused by injuries are reduced by 25/50/75%. Does not function while Exhausted. Does not inflict Exhausted.

: Grunts of pain caused by injuries are reduced by 25/50/75%. Does not function while Exhausted. Does not inflict Exhausted. Jake Park's Perk [Calm Spirit] has been changed to : Reduces chances of alerting woodland creatures by 100%. Allows you to overcome the urge to scream. Allows you to open chests and cleanse/bless Totems silently, but at 40/35/30% reduced speed.

: Reduces chances of alerting woodland creatures by 100%. Allows you to overcome the urge to scream. Allows you to open chests and cleanse/bless Totems silently, but at 40/35/30% reduced speed. David King's Perk [No Mither] has been changed to Broken status effect for the duration of the trial. Your thick blood coagulates practically instantly. You don't leave pools of blood. Grunts of pain caused by injuries are reduced by 25/50/75% at any time. Your recovery speed is increased by 15/20/25%, and you can completely recover from the dying state.

Detective Tapp's Perk [Tenacity] has been changed to : Your ferocious tenacity in dire situations allows you to crawl 30/40/50% faster and recover simultaneously. Grunts of pain while in the dying state are reduced by 75%.

: Your ferocious tenacity in dire situations allows you to crawl 30/40/50% faster and recover simultaneously. Grunts of pain while in the dying state are reduced by 75%. Changes to Élodie's Perk [Power Struggle] : While being carried by The Killer, reaching 25/20/15% wiggle progress activates Power Struggle. While Power Struggle is active, you can drop a nearby, standing pallet to stun The Killer.

: While being carried by The Killer, reaching 25/20/15% wiggle progress activates Power Struggle. While Power Struggle is active, you can drop a nearby, standing pallet to stun The Killer. Changes to Yui Kimura's Perk [Lucky Break] : Lucky Break activates whenever you are injured. While Lucky Break is active, you won’t leave trails of blood or scratch marks for a total of 40/50/60 seconds. For each 1 second spent healing another Survivor, increase Lucky Break's duration by 1 second. Lucky Break's duration cannot increase beyond its starting value.

: Lucky Break activates whenever you are injured. While Lucky Break is active, you won’t leave trails of blood or scratch marks for a total of 40/50/60 seconds. For each 1 second spent healing another Survivor, increase Lucky Break's duration by 1 second. Lucky Break's duration cannot increase beyond its starting value. Changes to Jeff's Perk [Aftercare] : You see the aura of every Survivor in Dead by Daylight Mobile that:

: You see the aura of every Survivor in Dead by Daylight Mobile that: 1) You rescue from a hook, or rescues you from a hook;

2) You complete a healing action on or complete a healing action on you.

3) This occurs for up to 1/2/3 Survivors. All effects of Aftercare are reset when you are hooked by The Killer."

After [Aftercare] is changed, the General Perks [No One Left Behind] and [Better Together] will no longer reveal the aura of a Survivor carried by a Killer.

Changes to Quentin's Perk [Pharmacy] : When injured, Pharmacy activates. While active: Unlocking chests is 40/60/80% faster. The hearing distance for noises from unlocking chests is reduced by 8 meters. The pharmacy guarantees an Emergency Med-kit upon completing the interaction.

: When injured, Pharmacy activates. While active: Unlocking chests is 40/60/80% faster. The hearing distance for noises from unlocking chests is reduced by 8 meters. The pharmacy guarantees an Emergency Med-kit upon completing the interaction. Changes to Quentin's Perk [Vigil] : You and your allies within an 8-meter range recover from the Blindness, Broken, Exhausted, Exposed, Hemorrhage, Hindered, and Oblivious status effects 20/25/30% faster. Once out of range, this effect persists for 15 seconds in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: You and your allies within an 8-meter range recover from the Blindness, Broken, Exhausted, Exposed, Hemorrhage, Hindered, and Oblivious status effects 20/25/30% faster. Once out of range, this effect persists for 15 seconds in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Changes to General Perk [Deja Vu] : The auras of 3 generators that are near one another are revealed to you for 30/45/60 seconds, at the start of the match and each time a generator is completed. If you are holding a map that can track generators, generators revealed by Deja Vu are added to the map. Gain a 5% repair speed bonus on the revealed generators.

: The auras of 3 generators that are near one another are revealed to you for 30/45/60 seconds, at the start of the match and each time a generator is completed. If you are holding a map that can track generators, generators revealed by Deja Vu are added to the map. Gain a 5% repair speed bonus on the revealed generators. Changes to the general perk, [Small Game] : If there is a totem within 8/10/12 meters of your 45° viewing cone, receive an auditory warning. There is a 14/12/10 second cooldown between activations of this perk. For each totem cleansed by any Player, Small Game gains 1 Token. Each Token narrows the Detection cone by 5°.

: If there is a totem within 8/10/12 meters of your 45° viewing cone, receive an auditory warning. There is a 14/12/10 second cooldown between activations of this perk. For each totem cleansed by any Player, Small Game gains 1 Token. Each Token narrows the Detection cone by 5°. Changes to the perk, [Dark Sense] : When a generator is fully repaired, the next time the Killer comes within 24 meters of you, the Killer's aura is revealed to you for 5/7/10 seconds.

: When a generator is fully repaired, the next time the Killer comes within 24 meters of you, the Killer's aura is revealed to you for 5/7/10 seconds. Changes to the general perk, [Blast Mine] : The perk activates after achieving a total of 50% generator repair progress. After repairing a Generator for at least 3 seconds, press the Active Ability button to install a trap that stays active for 40/45/50 seconds. Trapped generators will be revealed as a yellow aura to all Survivors. When the Killer damages a trapped generator, the trap explodes, stunning them and blinding anyone nearby. Blast Mine deactivates after a successful trigger or after the trap timer runs out.

: The perk activates after achieving a total of 50% generator repair progress. After repairing a Generator for at least 3 seconds, press the Active Ability button to install a trap that stays active for 40/45/50 seconds. Trapped generators will be revealed as a yellow aura to all Survivors. When the Killer damages a trapped generator, the trap explodes, stunning them and blinding anyone nearby. Blast Mine deactivates after a successful trigger or after the trap timer runs out. Changes to Feng Min's perk, [Technician] : Reduces the audible range of your Repair noises by -8 meters. When failing a skill check, the following effects in Dead by Daylight Mobile apply:

: Reduces the audible range of your Repair noises by -8 meters. When failing a skill check, the following effects in Dead by Daylight Mobile apply: 1) Suppresses the generator explosion;

2) Apply the default generator progression penalty;

3) Apply an additional 5/4/3% generator progression penalty."

Laurie's Perk [Object of Obsession] : Whenever your aura is revealed to the Killer, the Killer's aura becomes visible to you, and you gain a 2/4/6% bonus to healing, repairing, and cleansing speed. If you are the Obsession, your aura is revealed to the Killer for 3 seconds once every 30 seconds. Increases your chances of being the Obsession. The Killer can only be obsessed with one Survivor at a time.

: Whenever your aura is revealed to the Killer, the Killer's aura becomes visible to you, and you gain a 2/4/6% bonus to healing, repairing, and cleansing speed. If you are the Obsession, your aura is revealed to the Killer for 3 seconds once every 30 seconds. Increases your chances of being the Obsession. The Killer can only be obsessed with one Survivor at a time. General Perk [Slippery Meat]: Grants up to 3 extra escape attempts on the hook. Hook escape attempts have a 2/3/4% increased chance of succeeding. And changing the icon.

Killer perk adjustments in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Changes to The Cannibal's Perk [Knock Out] : Survivors put into the dying state by your basic attacks are not revealed to other Survivors when they are standing outside of a 32/24/16-meter range. Survivors put into the dying state by your basic attacks crawl 50% slower for 15 seconds, and their recovery speed is reduced by 25%. During this time in Dead by Daylight Mobile, Survivors are affected by the Blindness status effect. Blindness prevents Survivors from seeing auras in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: Survivors put into the dying state by your basic attacks are not revealed to other Survivors when they are standing outside of a 32/24/16-meter range. Survivors put into the dying state by your basic attacks crawl 50% slower for 15 seconds, and their recovery speed is reduced by 25%. During this time in Dead by Daylight Mobile, Survivors are affected by the Blindness status effect. Blindness prevents Survivors from seeing auras in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Changes to General Perk [Lethal Pursuer] : At the start of the trial, the auras of all Survivors are revealed to you for 7/8/9 seconds. Any time a Survivor's aura is shown for some time, its duration is increased by 2 seconds.

: At the start of the trial, the auras of all Survivors are revealed to you for 7/8/9 seconds. Any time a Survivor's aura is shown for some time, its duration is increased by 2 seconds. General Perk [Monstrous Shrine] renamed : [Scourge Hook: Monstrous Shrine]. And changes to At the start of the trial, up to 4 random hooks are changed into scourge hooks. You see their auras in white. Scourge Hooks grant 10%/15%/20% faster Entity progression if the Killer is not within 24 meters. Basement hooks count as Scourge Hooks.

: [Scourge Hook: Monstrous Shrine]. And changes to At the start of the trial, up to 4 random hooks are changed into scourge hooks. You see their auras in white. Scourge Hooks grant 10%/15%/20% faster Entity progression if the Killer is not within 24 meters. Basement hooks count as Scourge Hooks. The Ghost Face's Perk [Furtive Chase] changes : When your Obsession is hooked, Furtive Chase receives a token, up to a maximum of 2/3/4 tokens. Each token decreases your Terror Radius by 4 meters while in a chase. When a Survivor rescues the Obsession from a hook, the rescuer becomes the Obsession.

: When your Obsession is hooked, Furtive Chase receives a token, up to a maximum of 2/3/4 tokens. Each token decreases your Terror Radius by 4 meters while in a chase. When a Survivor rescues the Obsession from a hook, the rescuer becomes the Obsession. Changes to The Cannibal's perk, [Franklin's Demise] : Your attacks make Survivors drop their items. If not recovered within 150/120/90 seconds, the Charges of the dropped item will gradually deplete to ZERO. Auras of dropped items within 32 meters will be revealed to you and will slowly fade from white to red as their Charge depletes to ZERO. (The Survivors UI will indicate the depletion progress. The remaining Charge of the dropped item does not affect the Charge depletion timer.)

: Your attacks make Survivors drop their items. If not recovered within 150/120/90 seconds, the Charges of the dropped item will gradually deplete to ZERO. Auras of dropped items within 32 meters will be revealed to you and will slowly fade from white to red as their Charge depletes to ZERO. (The Survivors UI will indicate the depletion progress. The remaining Charge of the dropped item does not affect the Charge depletion timer.) Changes to The Legion's perk, [Discordance] : Any generator within a range of 64/96/128 meters being repaired by 2 or more Survivors is highlighted by a yellow aura. When the generator is first highlighted, it releases a Loud Noise Notification. After the generator is no longer within range or is being repaired by just 1 Survivor, the aura will linger for another 4 seconds.

: Any generator within a range of 64/96/128 meters being repaired by 2 or more Survivors is highlighted by a yellow aura. When the generator is first highlighted, it releases a Loud Noise Notification. After the generator is no longer within range or is being repaired by just 1 Survivor, the aura will linger for another 4 seconds. Changes to The Hillbilly's perk, [Tinkerer] : Whenever a generator is repaired to 70%, it triggers a Loud Noise Notification, and you gain the Undetectable status effect for the next 12/14/16 seconds. Tinkerer can only trigger once per generator per Trial in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: Whenever a generator is repaired to 70%, it triggers a Loud Noise Notification, and you gain the Undetectable status effect for the next 12/14/16 seconds. Tinkerer can only trigger once per generator per Trial in Dead by Daylight Mobile. The Plague's Perk [Dark Devotion] changes : When the Obsession loses a health state, your Terror Radius transfers to the Obsession for 20/25/30 seconds, and its radius is set to 32 meters. You are granted the Undetectable status effect for the duration in Dead by Daylight Mobile. The Survivor with the transferred Terror Radius is also considered to be "inside the Terror Radius" for other purposes.

: When the Obsession loses a health state, your Terror Radius transfers to the Obsession for 20/25/30 seconds, and its radius is set to 32 meters. You are granted the Undetectable status effect for the duration in Dead by Daylight Mobile. The Survivor with the transferred Terror Radius is also considered to be "inside the Terror Radius" for other purposes. The Spirit's Perk [Rancor ] changes : You become obsessed with one Survivor. Each time a generator is completed, your Obsession sees your aura for 5/4/3 seconds. Each time a generator is completed, all Survivors' locations are revealed to you for 3 seconds. Once the exit gates are powered, the Obsession has the Exposed status effect, and you can kill them.

: You become obsessed with one Survivor. Each time a generator is completed, your Obsession sees your aura for 5/4/3 seconds. Each time a generator is completed, all Survivors' locations are revealed to you for 3 seconds. Once the exit gates are powered, the Obsession has the Exposed status effect, and you can kill them. The Nightmare's Perk [Remember Me] changes : with one Survivor. Each time your Obsession loses a health state, gain a token. Each token increases the opening time of the exit gates by 4 seconds up to a maximum of 8/12/16 additional seconds. The Obsession is not affected by Remember Me in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: with one Survivor. Each time your Obsession loses a health state, gain a token. Each token increases the opening time of the exit gates by 4 seconds up to a maximum of 8/12/16 additional seconds. The Obsession is not affected by Remember Me in Dead by Daylight Mobile. The Ghost Face's Perk [Furtive Chase] changes: When your Obsession is hooked, Furtive Chase receives a token, up to a maximum of 2/3/4 tokens. Each token decreases your Terror Radius by 4 meters while in a chase. When a Survivor rescues the Obsession from a hook, the rescuer becomes the Obsession.

Killer add-on adjustments in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Changes to The Cannibal's add-ons:

Changes to the Long Guide Bar : Increases the time the Chainsaw can be revved before triggering a tantrum by 2 seconds.

: Increases the time the Chainsaw can be revved before triggering a tantrum by 2 seconds. Changes to the Knife Scratches : Increases Chainsaw Sweep movement speed by 2%. Increases time required to charge the Chainsaw by 12%.

: Increases Chainsaw Sweep movement speed by 2%. Increases time required to charge the Chainsaw by 12%. Changes to The Grease : Increase the time the Chainsaw can be revved in Dead by Daylight Mobile before triggering a tantrum by 3 seconds.

: Increase the time the Chainsaw can be revved in Dead by Daylight Mobile before triggering a tantrum by 3 seconds. Changes to The Beast's Marks : Increases Chainsaw Sweep movement speed by 3%. Increases time required to charge the Chainsaw by 12%.

: Increases Chainsaw Sweep movement speed by 3%. Increases time required to charge the Chainsaw by 12%. Changes to Depth Gauge Rake : Grants 1 additional Chainsaw charge. Increases time required to charge the Chainsaw by 18%. Decreases Chainsaw Sweep movement speed by 2%.

: Grants 1 additional Chainsaw charge. Increases time required to charge the Chainsaw by 18%. Decreases Chainsaw Sweep movement speed by 2%. Changes to Carburetor Tuning Guide: Automatically consume all charges when triggering a Chainsaw Sweep. Increases Chainsaw Sweep duration by 0.5 seconds. Decreases Chainsaw Sweep movement speed by 2%.

Changes to The Hag's add-ons in Dead by Daylight Mobile:

Waterlogged Shoe Changes: Survivors in the trigger zone of a triggered Phantasm Trap are Hindered by 9%. Increases the speed of movement by 4.5%.The ability to teleport to traps is no longer available.

Changes to The Spirit's add-ons:

Kintsugi Teacup (originally Father's Glasses) has been changed to : Instantly recharge Yamaoka's Haunting after breaking a pallet or wall.

: Instantly recharge Yamaoka's Haunting after breaking a pallet or wall. Dried Cherry Blossom has been changed to : Survivors trigger Killer Instinct when they come within 4 meters of The Spirit while she is phasing in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Scratch marks are no longer visible while using Yamaoka’s Haunting.

: Survivors trigger Killer Instinct when they come within 4 meters of The Spirit while she is phasing in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Scratch marks are no longer visible while using Yamaoka’s Haunting. Wakizashi Saya has been changed to : During Yamaoka's Haunting, use the Active Ability Button to return to the husk and end the haunting.

: During Yamaoka's Haunting, use the Active Ability Button to return to the husk and end the haunting. Mother's Glasses (originally Bloody Hair Brooch) has been changed to : Survivors trigger Killer Instinct when they come within 2 meters of the husk.

: Survivors trigger Killer Instinct when they come within 2 meters of the husk. Uchiwa (originally Dirty Uwabaki) has been changed to : Instantly recharge Yamaoka's Haunting when stunned by a pallet.

: Instantly recharge Yamaoka's Haunting when stunned by a pallet. Senko Hanabi (originally Katsumori Talisman) has been changed to : When Yamaoka's Haunting ends, The Spirit's husk explodes, and any vault locations within 4 meters are blocked for 5 seconds.

: When Yamaoka's Haunting ends, The Spirit's husk explodes, and any vault locations within 4 meters are blocked for 5 seconds. Juniper Bonsai has been changed to : Increase Passive Phasing frequency by 20%. Increases Passive Phasing duration by 50%.

: Increase Passive Phasing frequency by 20%. Increases Passive Phasing duration by 50%. Muddy Sports Day Cap has been changed to : Increases Yamaoka's Haunting movement speed by 10%.

: Increases Yamaoka's Haunting movement speed by 10%. Zōri has been changed to : increase Yamaoka's Haunting movement speed by 5%.

: increase Yamaoka's Haunting movement speed by 5%. Prayer Beads Bracelet has been renamed Furin. The icon has also been changed.

Changes to The Clown’s add-ons:

Changes to Redhead's Pinky Finger : Survivors hit directly with the Bottle suffer from the Exposed status effect for as long as they are Intoxicated. Reduces the Bottle carrying limit by -2 in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: Survivors hit directly with the Bottle suffer from the Exposed status effect for as long as they are Intoxicated. Reduces the Bottle carrying limit by -2 in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Changes to Flask of Bleach : Increases the Hindered status effect penalty from Intoxication by an additional 4%.

: Increases the Hindered status effect penalty from Intoxication by an additional 4%. Changes to Robin Feather: Reduces the cooldown between Bottle Throws by -40%.

Adjustments to The Plague's add-ons:

Black Incense changes : Survivors' auras are revealed to you for 3 seconds when they vomit in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: Survivors' auras are revealed to you for 3 seconds when they vomit in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Iridescent Seal changes : Corrupt Purge activates every time a generator is completed. Decreases duration of Corrupt Purge by 20 seconds.

: Corrupt Purge activates every time a generator is completed. Decreases duration of Corrupt Purge by 20 seconds. The Devotee's Amulet changes Increase the duration of the Corrupt Purge by 20 seconds.

Vile Emetic change : Increases velocity of vomit projectiles by 10%.

: Increases velocity of vomit projectiles by 10%. Worship Tablet change : Increases the speed of ingesting corruption at a Pool of Devotion by 100%. Increases movement speed while holding Corrupt Purge by 4.5%.

: Increases the speed of ingesting corruption at a Pool of Devotion by 100%. Increases movement speed while holding Corrupt Purge by 4.5%. Ashen Apple changes : Start the Trial with 1 additional Pool of Devotion already corrupted. Increases the number of Pools of Devotion in the trial by 1.

: Start the Trial with 1 additional Pool of Devotion already corrupted. Increases the number of Pools of Devotion in the trial by 1. Exorcism Amulet changes : Increases the duration of Corrupt Purge by 10 seconds in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: Increases the duration of Corrupt Purge by 10 seconds in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Incensed Ointment changes : Ingesting the corruption at a Pool of Devotion causes all Survivors within The Plague's Terror Radius to scream and reveal their locations.

: Ingesting the corruption at a Pool of Devotion causes all Survivors within The Plague's Terror Radius to scream and reveal their locations. Infected Emetic changes : Increases the effectiveness of Vile Purge by 40%.

: Increases the effectiveness of Vile Purge by 40%. Rubbing Oil changes : Increases the charge rate of Vile Purge and Corrupt Purge by 50%.

: Increases the charge rate of Vile Purge and Corrupt Purge by 50%. Emetic Potion changes : Increases the effectiveness of Vile Purge by 30%.

: Increases the effectiveness of Vile Purge by 30%. Haematite Seal changes : Increases object infection duration by 30 seconds.

: Increases object infection duration by 30 seconds. Prophylactic Amulet changes : Decreases the number of Pools of Devotion in the Trial by 2 in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: Decreases the number of Pools of Devotion in the Trial by 2 in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Limestone Seal changes : Increases object infection duration by 20 seconds.

: Increases object infection duration by 20 seconds. Olibanum Incense changes : Survivors who cleanse at fountains have their auras revealed for 4 seconds in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: Survivors who cleanse at fountains have their auras revealed for 4 seconds in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Prayer Tablet Fragment changes: Vile Purge no longer affects Survivors. Increases object infection duration by 40 seconds. Increases infection from infected objects by 100%.Increases Devious Points by 100%.

Adjustments to The Trapper's add-ons:

Bloody Coil changes : When a healthy Survivor disarms a Bear Trap, the bloody coils exact their price, and that Survivor becomes injured in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: When a healthy Survivor disarms a Bear Trap, the bloody coils exact their price, and that Survivor becomes injured in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Oily Coil changes : When resetting a Bear Trap, reveal the aura of the most recent Survivor to disarm it for 5 seconds

: When resetting a Bear Trap, reveal the aura of the most recent Survivor to disarm it for 5 seconds Trapper Sack (previously green quality -Setting Tools) changes : All Bear Traps are carried at the beginning of the Trial instead of spawning on the map. Bear Traps cannot be picked up. Adjust to very rare.

: All Bear Traps are carried at the beginning of the Trial instead of spawning on the map. Bear Traps cannot be picked up. Adjust to very rare. Tension Spring (previously Stitched Bag) changes : A Bear Trap resets 2 seconds after a Survivor escapes from it.

: A Bear Trap resets 2 seconds after a Survivor escapes from it. Fastening Tools changes Increase Bear Trap setting speed by 50%. Increases the time required to rescue a Survivor or attempt escape from a Bear Trap by 25%. Adjust to rare.

Secondary Coil changes : Increases time required for Survivors to disarm Bear Traps by 50% in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: Increases time required for Survivors to disarm Bear Traps by 50% in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Trapper Bag changes : Start with 1 extra Bear Trap. Allows the transportation of 1 extra Bear Trap in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: Start with 1 extra Bear Trap. Allows the transportation of 1 extra Bear Trap in Dead by Daylight Mobile. 4-Coil Spring Kit changes Increase the time required for Survivors to disarm Bear Traps by 33%.

Coffee Grounds (previously Trap Setters) changes : Gain a 5% Haste status effect for 5 seconds after setting a Bear Trap in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: Gain a 5% Haste status effect for 5 seconds after setting a Bear Trap in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Lengthened Jaws (previously Logwood Dye) changes : When Survivors escape Bear Traps, they are inflicted with Deep Wound

: When Survivors escape Bear Traps, they are inflicted with Deep Wound Wax Brick changes : Increases the time required to rescue a Survivor or attempt escape from a Bear Trap by 33%. Adjust to uncommon.

: Increases the time required to rescue a Survivor or attempt escape from a Bear Trap by 33%. Adjust to uncommon. Bear Oil (previously Trapper Sack) changes : Setting a Bear Trap is silent.

: Setting a Bear Trap is silent. Makeshift Wrap (previously Strong Coil Spring) changes : the Trapper cannot be caught in his Bear Traps. Bear Traps will be disarmed if The Trapper steps on them.

: the Trapper cannot be caught in his Bear Traps. Bear Traps will be disarmed if The Trapper steps on them. Trapper Gloves changes increase Bear Trap setting speed by 30%.

Changes to The Nurse's add-ons:

Matchbox will be changed to Set the maximum number of Blink charges to 1. Increases The Nurse's base movement speed to 4.4 m/s.

Torn Bookmark will be changed to: Adds 1 Blink charge. Increases Blink recharge time by 30%.

\"Bad Man's\" Last Breath will be changed to Hitting a survivor with a successful Blink Attack grants the Nurse Undetectable for 25 seconds. This effect may be only triggered once every 45 seconds in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

Campbell's Last Breath will be changed to After reappearing from a fully charged Blink, The Nurse immediately Blinks at full charge in the direction she is currently facing. This only works if The Nurse has a remaining Blink charge.

Jenner's Last Breath will be changed to : Once The Nurse has exhausted all of her Blinks, allow The Nurse to immediately Blink back to her original position by pressing the Active Ability Button. Must be triggered before The Nurse succumbs to fatigue. After returning to her original position, The Nurse will have one Blink charge ready.

: Once The Nurse has exhausted all of her Blinks, allow The Nurse to immediately Blink back to her original position by pressing the Active Ability Button. Must be triggered before The Nurse succumbs to fatigue. After returning to her original position, The Nurse will have one Blink charge ready. Kavanagh's Last Breath will be changed to : When succumbing to fatigue, any Survivors within 8 meters of The Nurse are afflicted with the Blindness status effect for 60 seconds.

: When succumbing to fatigue, any Survivors within 8 meters of The Nurse are afflicted with the Blindness status effect for 60 seconds. Ataxic Respiration will be changed to : decrease base Blink fatigue duration by 7%.

: decrease base Blink fatigue duration by 7%. Fragile Wheeze will be changed to Blink Attacks to inflict the Mangled status effect.

Heavy Panting will be changed to : Extend the duration of a lunge after more than one Blink by 30% in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

: Extend the duration of a lunge after more than one Blink by 30% in Dead by Daylight Mobile. Spasmodic Breath will be changed to Hitting a survivor with a successful Blink Attack disables the ability to Blink, and increases the Nurse's base movement speed to 4.6 m/s for 60 seconds.

Catatonic Boy's Treasure will be changed to : Decreases extra fatigue from chain Blinks by 65%.

: Decreases extra fatigue from chain Blinks by 65%. Dark Cincture will be changed to: Increase movement speed after a Blink but before the following fatigue by 30% in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

Other balance adjustments in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Changes to how a Trial ends. A Trial will end 1 hour after it begins or 5 minutes after the End Game Collapse is triggered. Once a Trial ends, all living Survivors will be sacrificed by The Entity.

Reduced the likelihood of interruption when The Hag or The Trapper uses powers while moving.

Reduced the likelihood of interruption when The Killer Damages Generators while moving.

Optimized the Killer's red aura logic so that the red aura will no longer be visible through walls with no gaps to prevent exposing the Killer.

Added status icon visual cues in the Trial when the Survivor is chased or carried.

Optimized the rules for audible directional cues in the Trial UI. The range of the red line effect displayed is influenced by Perks and add-ons. Multiple effects will be applied multiplicatively.

Changes to the Killer's Blindness mechanic:

If a Killer suffers Blindness in the last 0.4 seconds during the “Picking up a Survivor” animation, the Killer will be stunned and drop the Survivor when the animation ends.

A Killer opening a locker to grab a Survivor is immune to Blindness.

Changes to the Survivor's Flashlight:

Changes to the item [Sports Flashlight] : Battery Life of 8 seconds. Decreased Battery Depletion rate by -11%. Increased Aim accuracy by +20%.

: Battery Life of 8 seconds. Decreased Battery Depletion rate by -11%. Increased Aim accuracy by +20%. Changes to the add-on [Odd Bulb] : Increased the Beam brightness of the Flashlight by +50%. Increased the Blindness duration of the Flashlight by +25%. Increased the Battery Depletion rate of the Flashlight by +14%.

: Increased the Beam brightness of the Flashlight by +50%. Increased the Blindness duration of the Flashlight by +25%. Increased the Battery Depletion rate of the Flashlight by +14%. Changes to the add-on [Low Amp Filament]: Decreases the Battery Depletion rate of the Flashlight by -20% in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

Map optimizations in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Slightly increased the density of hooks in [Father Campbell's Chapel] Map and made slight adjustments to generator spawning locations.

Optimized exit gates which spawn in the Coal Tower. The exit gates now spawn at random locations. Random spawning of exit gates will be applied to other Maps in the future to enrich the experience.

Optimized the [Blood Lodge] escape gates spawning system so that the escape gates will not only spawn at a fixed location in Dead by Daylight Mobile.

Optimized the [Rancid Abattoir] escape gate spawning system so that the escape gates now spawn at random locations instead of fixed locations.

Optimized the [Wreckers' Yard] escape gates spawning system so that the escape gates now spawn at random locations instead of fixed locations.

(Optimized the [Fractured Cowshed] escape gate spawning system so that the escape gates now spawn at random locations instead of fixed locations.

That's it for the official patch notes of the Dead by Daylight Mobile 10.26 update.