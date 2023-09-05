PUBG Mobile 2.8 update patch notes: Zombie's Edge mode, KFC collaboration, and more

The PUBG Mobile 2.8 update has sparked enthusiasm among players all over the world by promising an adrenaline-filled gameplay experience like nothing before. They can now test their survival abilities against unrelenting hordes of the undead thanks to the exciting Zombie's Edge mode. Not only that, the update also includes a special and unexpected partnership with KFC that offers enticing in-game incentives and surprises.

In addition to these highlights, the v2.8 release of PUBG Mobile introduces a number of new improvements, optimizations, and bug fixes to improve gameplay in general.

Patch notes of PUBG Mobile 2.8 update

The following are the official patch notes for the new 2.8 update of PUBG Mobile as presented by the game's developers:

New themed mode in PUBG Mobile: Zombie's Edge

An exhilarating zombie siege!

Available: 2023/9/5 at 2:00 (UTC+0)–2023/11/6 at 20:59 (UTC+0)

Supported maps: Erangel, Livik and Miramar

1) New themed area in PUBG Mobile: Aerolith Lab

To undertake research on the Aerolith, an impromptu lab was built around it. However, the Aerolith invaded the place, rendering it unusable. There are only supplies and mutants left. Enter the lab to receive an automatic Respawn Card. A big, terrifying beast is lurking within the lab's walls.

The Rage Berserker has been spawned by the Aerolith. When the countdown in the lab starts, it will start attracting and absorbing mutants to power up the Rage Berserker.

At the end of the countdown, the Rage Berserker will spawn. The greater the number of mutants consumed throughout the countdown, the greater its health, destructive strength, size, and danger!

To weaken the Rage Berserker, and prevent the Aerolith from absorbing mutants. Defeat it to obtain a plethora of useful resources!

2) Dangerous creatures

Mutants

Berserkers

Rippers

3) Themed items

Mutation Gauntlets

Mutation Blade

Maglev Hoverboard

Exclusive Emote Card

4) Halloweeks Easter Egg gameplay

As Halloweeks approaches, additional party goods will begin to arrive in the lab, and the infection source will eventually change. The Dancing Zombie begins to explore the infected zone, launching its own dance party. Approach the Dancing Zombie and dance with it.

KFC × PUBG MOBILE Collaboration gameplay

Available: 2023/10/2 at 2:00 (UTC+0)–2023/11/6 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

Supported maps: Erangel, Livik, Miramar and Nusa

1) KFC Restaurants in PUBG Mobile

KFC restaurants will appear as separate buildings on several maps. They can be found in specific locations on the map. Aside from Classic supplies, players can locate exclusive KFC goods as well as the interactive KFC self-ordering kiosk gameplay in KFC locations.

2) Exclusive KFC recovery items

KFC Drink: Recovers 60 Energy. Takes 4 seconds to use.

KFC Nuggets: Recovers 75 Health. Takes 4 seconds to use.

KFC Chicken Bucket: Fully recovers Health. Takes 6 seconds to use.

KFC Chicken Dinner: A rare item. Fully recovers Health and Energy. Takes 6 seconds to use.

3) KFC self-ordering kiosk

KFC self-ordering kiosks will appear in KFC restaurants as a special supply shop. They sell exclusive KFC recovery items.

Players can use Tokens to purchase items they want.

There is a limit on how many of these items can be purchased.

World of Wonder gameplay updates in PUBG Mobile

Available: 2023/9/5 at 2:00 (UTC+0)–2023/11/6 at 20:59 (UTC+0)

1) World of Wonder updates in PUBG Mobile

New creation evaluation feedback (Gradually made available after the version announcement) -

Players can rate creations they've played on the results screen. They can also leave comments for the creators.

After receiving comments, creators can view and respond to them on the creation page. Good comments can be featured and displayed to all players.

The creation page now shows the creation score and featured comments. Players can leave comments, LIKEs, and feedback for their creations.

Map playtesting & verification -

Added map playtesting and verification. Creations that have been personally tested and played by creators will be recommended first.

2) WOW Editor updates in PUBG Mobile

New gameplay devices -

Bulletin Board Device: Customize and display text on a small blackboard.

Audio Device: Add in-game sound effects and music cues.

Variable Management Device: Edit custom variables.

Condition Checking Device: Verify different conditions to trigger specific actions.

Custom Shop Device: Set up an in-game shop where items can be purchased.

AI Waypoint Device: Define movement routes for AI bots.

Character Switch Device: Switch to your companion to play, run, jump and more.

Random Action Device: Set up random detectable actions.

Multiple-Choice Decision Device: Set up multiple choices for players to choose from and trigger during a match.

Text Reminder Device: Set up in-game text to be displayed on players' screens.

Gameplay device improvements in PUBG Mobile -

Improved the in-match Buff UI display.

PvE Buff Customization: Implement buffs in PvE gameplay.

PvE Management Device: Added more types of PvE enemies.

Game parameter settings -

Overall Data Management: Improved the overall management on how data is displayed and resources are integrated.

Variable System: Allow players to customize variables in combination with the Variable Management Device and Condition Checking Device to flexibly evaluate dynamic logic. Allows variables to be saved and stored on the cloud.

Game Parameters: Team color information, friend-or-foe differentiation markers, Health bars, and tag display system.

Improved the related settings for match ending conditions, HUD, and result page.

View Settings: Allow players to choose different camera views in the game.

Interactive objects -

Light Sources: Added more light sources that can be placed on the map for night mode.

Interactized Objects: Objects can now be destroyed.

Boost Belt, Conveyor Belt, and Water Current can now trigger actions and detectable actions.

Decorative & building objects -

Added new decorative and building objects, such as ferris wheel, castle roof, castle window, castle gate, and more.

An empty Karakin map is also added.

3) New zombie gameplay template in PUBG Mobile

Terror Town -

New zombies spawn every round on a fixed battleground. Defeat all of them in each round to achieve victory.

Unleash your creativity and make more zombie creations with these PvE templates!

4) Beta creation gameplay description

Infinite Roguelike: Cooperate with multiple players to fend off waves of zombies to achieve victory. Randomly gain buff effects like speed boosts and scorching ammo between waves.

Classic Boxing Arena 4v4 Team Battle (Zombie Edition): Defeat zombies on the boxing ring to earn coins for weapon upgrades, and achieve victory by eliminating a specific number of opponents.

Air Raid Shelter Stealth: Use a flashlight to observe and stealthily navigate the pitch-black shelter while avoiding terrifying zombies. Reach the destination safely to achieve victory.

Companion Dash: Transform into a companion and engage in thrilling races between adorable critters.

Giant Attack: Cooperate with other players and use grappling hooks to evade the giant's attacks and counterattack.

Car Racing: Drive a sports car and enjoy the thrill of speeding on the racetrack! Reach the finish line first to achieve victory.

Firearm updates & improvements in PUBG Mobile

1) Melee Weapon Updates & Improvements

Added a short melee weapon: Dagger. It has new animations for grip, movement, and attack. Upon entering combat, the default melee weapon carried has been adjusted from a machete to a dagger.

Melee weapons can inflict additional damage on PvE enemies, including those in Metro Royale and in the themed mode. However, the damage that throwables inflict remains the same.

2) Firearm Adjustments in PUBG Mobile

FAMAS: Updated the FAMAS's appearance and attributes. It is now an Air Drop weapon.

AUG: Adjusted the AUG firearm. It has been removed as an Air Drop weapon and can now be found on the ground.

ACE32: Slightly reduced the recoil of the ACE32, and improved the firing animation and feel of the ACE32.

Mk12: The Mk12 can now be found on the ground on all Classic maps.

3) Arena Firearm Updates

Arena Firearm Updates: Honey Badger, ACE32

Metro Royale Updates in PUBG Mobile

Available: 2023/9/8 at 2:00 (UTC+0)–2023/11/6 at 00:00 (UTC+0)

During Chapter 16, Metro Royale becomes accessible from the Lobby on September 8, 2023 at 01:00 (UTC+0), and matchmaking becomes available on September 8, 2023 at 02:00 (UTC+0).

New Chapter 16 Collectibles in PUBG Mobile

Adjusted the price and stats of the AUG and FAMAS.

Added new melee weapons, such as the Dagger, available for direct purchase in the Black Market, as well as price adjustments.

Players can now dance with their teammates in the Metro Lobby.

The ammo purchase limit per transaction in the Black Market has increased to 999.

The quality of all scorching and toxic ammo has been adjusted to match explosive ammo (Epic).

Classic Mode Updates & Improvements in PUBG Mobile

1) Smart Voice when Marking -

When you mark locations on the map before leaping, the system will play a voice message with the name of the marked location, and the information will also be provided as a text message in Chat. (This functionality is available on all maps.)

To enable or disable this option, go to Settings - Controls - Advanced Controls - Match Auto Message.

2) Melee Weapon Settings in PUBG Mobile -

Melee Weapon Auto Pick Up Setting: Manually set up which melee weapon is prioritized to be automatically picked up first.

3) Creation Mode -

Added a new Dolly Zoom camera template.

A fade-out feature has been added to Creation Mode. Players can swiftly hide the UI.

Players can participate in the Zombie's Edge themed performance to take photos with the zombie characters that appear in the themed mode.

4) Emote & Camera Improvements -

Improved the camera transition when jumping from the plane and landing on the map.

Improved the animation for descending, changing directions, and other actions after opening the parachute.

Improved the animation transition after the climbing and reloading actions are completed.

Improved the actions of using consumables and reloading bolts.

Improved the responsiveness of going between standing, crouching, and prone positions.

Improved the weapon-switching animation when running, entering and exiting water, and more.

5) Companion Spectating

Added a new in-match option for companion spectating. The setting is synced with the main Settings.

You can quickly adjust it with the tab at the bottom of Chat during a match.

6) Tactical Attachment

Crossbow Attachment - Tactical Gunpowder Tool: Equip it to fire bolts with gunpowder that cause a delayed explosion after impact. They explode immediately if they hit an enemy.

7) Vehicle customization

The location of the window for selecting a specific seat will remain consistent with that of the button for changing seats while using a vehicle.

8) New 90 FPS Supported Devices

Added 90 FPS support for the following devices:

iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Sony Xperia 5

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Samsung S21 Ultra (Qualcomm version)

Samsung S22 Ultra (Qualcomm version)

iQOO 7

OnePlus 10 Pro

HUAWEI Mate 50

HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

New Season: Cycle 5 Season 14

Available: 2023/9/14 at 2:00 (UTC+0)–2023/11/13 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

New legendary item rewards: C5S14 Glasses, C5S14 Set, C5S14 Parachute, C5S14 Mask, C5S14 Cover, C5S14 - MG3.

All-Talent Championship S15

Available: 2023/9/11 at 00:00 (UTC+0)–2023/10/26 at 00:00 (UTC+0)

New Event Shop rewards: Grungehead Set (Legendary), Grungehead Cover (Legendary), Deific Hunter Cover (Epic), Deific Hunter Set (Epic), Angry Sheep - P90 (Epic)

New All-Talent Championship S15 Crate rewards: Grungehead Set (Legendary), Grungehead Cover (Legendary), Deific Hunter Set (Epic), Deific Hunter Cover (Epic), Angry Sheep - P90 (Epic), Death Envoy - Sawed-off (Epic)

New first and second runner-up rewards: Shady Minion Cover (Legendary), Shady Minion Set (Legendary), Gold Sheriff - VSS (Legendary), Glorious Sunset Parachute (Epic)

Popularity Battle Event

Registration Time: 2023/9/8–2023/9/12 (UTC+0)

Battle Time: 2023/9/13–2023/10/12 (UTC+0)

Rules:

Register to participate in the Popularity Battle event. During the battle period, get randomly matched with a powerful opponent every 3 days for a popularity contest. Lasts 10 rounds in total.

During the battle period, the Popularity of both competitors will be compared. The one with the highest Popularity wins.

The winner can claim some of their opponent's points.

Participate in Popularity Battles to win Battle Points and increase Battle Level. The higher the Battle Level, the better the rewards.

During the event, Battle Level will be ranked across all participants on the server. The higher the rank, the better the rewards.

Team Popularity Battle Event in PUBG Mobile

Registration Time: 2023/10/13–2023/10/18 (UTC+0)

Battle Time: 2023/10/19–2023/11/6 (UTC+0)

Rules:

Matchmaking: There will be a total of 8 rounds. Teams of similar strength will be matched every 2 days. Players within each team of 4 will be ranked by Popularity through 1v1 Popularity Battles.

Battle: Both sides will compete to see who can gain the most Popularity during this phase.

The total score will be determined by the win-loss record of each player on the team. In the event of a tie (2:2), the total Popularity of both teams will be compared.

The team with the higher total score will be declared the winner, and can loot Battle Points from the defeated team.

If all players within a team have the same score, they can jointly claim the level rewards and ranking rewards.

Teams that have registered can have their team leader create an exclusive Nickname Badge for the team, which serves as a symbol of the close bond between team members and gift recipients.

Nickname Badges support custom text and are unique.

Players can obtain a Nickname Badge by registering a team or by completing gift missions.

System improvements

1) Nickname Badge in PUBG Mobile

The Nickname Badge is only available during the Team Popularity Battle event. Once equipped, it will be displayed as a prefix to your nickname in the system.

Teams that have registered can have their team leader create an exclusive Nickname Badge for the team, which serves as a symbol of the close bond between team members and gift recipients.

Nickname Badges support custom text and are unique.

Register for an event to get a Nickname Badge: Once the team has completed registration, the team leader and teammates will get a level 1 Nickname Badge.

Acquiring Nickname Badges via gifts: Other players can complete gift missions to acquire the gift recipient team's Nickname Badge. Complete gift missions of various levels to unlock higher level Nickname Badges.

Upgrading Nickname Badges: Higher level Badges can be unlocked as the team's Battle Level increases. The higher the level, the more advanced the Badge will be.

Equipping Nickname Badges: Players can equip or remove them under Data - Custom.

You can only change your Nickname Badge a limited number of times per event period. Take note!

2) Custom System in PUBG Mobile

Added new customization to the profile page. Improved social personalization.

Players can easily set up their Avatar, Avatar Frame, Title, Name Tag, Info Card, Social Player Card, Chat Bubble, and other visual content. At the same time, they can also view the accompanying effects.

Improved the displayed content on the Basic Info tab of the profile.

3) Offline invitations

Players can now send offline invitations to friends who meet the Synergy requirements. Tap the button on the Friend sidebar, and they will receive the notification on their mobile device. Note: You can head to "Settings - Push Notifications" to adjust this setting.

Each player can send up to 5 offline team up invitations per day, and the same friend can only be invited twice per day.

There is no limit on how many invitations can be received.

4) Returning players event in PUBG Mobile

Improved the readability and user experience of the Return Event page.

Added a display of all Recall event rewards in the Event Center.

5) Off-Road Racing in PUBG Mobile

This event has been extended to October 8.

6) Other improvements in PUBG Mobile

Due to feature adjustments, Top Highlights will be temporarily unavailable (please refer to our announcements for when it will be available again).

Off-Road Racing has been extended to October 8.

Improved how information is displayed in the Lobby when teaming up.

New Birthday Fireworks can be used in Ranked and Unranked Classic Mode, Cheer Park, and the Training Grounds.

Added 4 new themed Sparklers: Sincerity Sparkler, Starry Sky Sparkler, Snowy Sparkler, and Passion Sparkler. They can be used in Classic Mode, Ranked, Cheer Park, and the Training Grounds.

Security & game environment improvements in PUBG Mobile

If there are no enemies nearby, grenades will not inflict any damage on teammates. Players will also have a 3-second burn immunity to Molotov Cocktails thrown by teammates that explode near them.

When teaming up, players are no longer able to intentionally damage vehicles that teammates are riding.

Added a new broadcast feature that allows Investigators to make an in-game announcement. Fixed several issues with the Eagle System's time statistics.

Security strategy improvements in PUBG Mobile

Improved cheat detection for x-ray vision, auto aim, grass removal, slow network, and more.

Improved violation detection for unfair cooperation, escorting, and more.

Improved the in-game detection and countermeasures against prohibited transactions, escorting, and other violations to better regulate in-game behavior and improve players' gaming experience.

Improved the Safety Observation period, increased the efficiency of intercepting suspicious players, and enhanced other players' feelings of security.

Improved the claim system, dispute evaluations, account hack interception, status verification, and other features to ensure account security.

Improved the penalty search system to support more security penalty query and claim features.

That's it for the official patch notes of PUBG Mobile 2.8 update.