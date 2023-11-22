Dead by Daylight Mobile update 11.23 patch notes: New map, game mode, and more

Dead by Daylight Mobile is set to release update 11.23 on November 23 with new content and enhancements. The attention is on two new characters making their debut, The Artist (Killer) and Jonah Vasquez (Survivor). Coldwind Farm - The Thompson House and Forsaken Boneyard - Eyrie of Crows are two new terrifying additions to the map roster. The update also includes exciting events that promise an immersive Dead by Daylight Mobile experience.

This article delves into all the details of the new update 11.23 of Dead by Daylight Mobile.

Patch notes of Dead by Daylight Mobile 11.23 update

Here are the official patch notes for the new 11.23 update of Dead by Daylight Mobile, as presented by the game's developers:

New content in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Expand Tweet

1) New characters released in Dead by Daylight Mobile

The Artist (Killer) and Jonah Vasquez (Survivor) are making their debut.

Cost: 500 Auric Cells (cost increases by 9,000 Iridescent Shards after the 12-07-2023 maintenance.)

Details on Character Perks and their background stories can be viewed in-game after the update.

2) New map in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Coldwind Farm - The Thompson House has been released.

Forsaken Boneyard - Eyrie of Crows Map is coming your way.

After the update, Ranked Match and Quick Match players may find themselves on this new Map. Players can also choose this Map for custom games.

3) New game mode in Dead by Daylight Mobile - Hide Tracks

Event Period: 8:00 AM to 6:59 PM (ET) daily from 11-23-2023 to 12-07-2023.

Every Event Trial is played by 2 Killers and 8 Survivors. The 2 Killers must work together to find and kill all disguised Survivors as quickly as they can. The Survivors must compete with each other to be the last to survive.

Each Trial lasts 5 minutes. Take part in the game mode to earn the event currency, Hide Coins, which can be used to redeem item rewards from the Hide Tracks Redeem Shop.

4) Auto chat translator in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Player messages posted in the chat channels can now be translated. Tap the player message sent in the chat channel and select [Translate] from the list of options that appear.

Optimizations in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Expand Tweet

1) Bloodmarket refresh optimizations

Added an option to manually refresh the Bloodmarket 10 times using Bloodpoints.

The first 10 manual refreshes cost 30,000 Bloodpoints. Once these 10 refreshes are used up, additional refreshes will cost the same amount of Auric Cells as before.

These 10 manual resets are shared between Killers and Survivors.

The 10 chances to manually reset the Bloodmarket with Bloodpoints will be reset every day.

2) Other optimizations in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Optimized the [Dead Dawg Saloon] escape gate spawning system. Escape gates now spawn at random locations instead of fixed locations.

Reduced the skill check difficulty for Survivors placed on the hook for ease of play.

Optimized the screaming sound feedback. When Survivors scream and expose their location, the scream will be audible within a 19m radius, triggering a loud noise notification.

Changed Lament Configuration so that after The Cenobite stands upon it for 5 seconds, it teleports to a new location. Now there will no longer be situations where Survivors cannot interact with the Lament Configuration.

Lengthened message character limit in the chat channel to 80. Players will also be notified when they have exceeded the character limit.

Balance adjustments in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Expand Tweet

Updated The Pig's power: At the start of the Trial, 5 Jigsaw Boxes will spawn in the environment. Interact with the required number of Jigsaw Boxes (up to 4 for a Reverse Bear Trap) to remove the Reverse Bear Trap. There are 12 fixed interactions needed for 4 Reverse Bear Traps.

Changes to The Pig's add-on in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Matchbox: Reduces Blink by 1. Increases Movement speed to 4.4 m/s. Other add-ons cannot increase the number of Blink uses.

Video Tape is now an Ultra Rare add-on. New effect: All Survivors start the Trial with Reverse Bear Traps installed.

Amanda's Letter: When hidden, enables The Pig to see auras of all Survivors within 16m, but reduces available Reverse Bear Traps by 2.

Crate of Gears: Increases time required by Survivors to open the Jigsaw Box by 33%. Increases Attach speed of Reverse Bear Traps by 50%.

Jigsaw Sketch: Increases Reverse Bear Traps by 1. When a Survivor wearing a Reverse Bear Trap repairs a generator, reveals that generator's aura to The Pig.

Tampered Timer: Reduces the death timer of Reverse Bear Traps by 20 seconds.

Bag of Gears: Increases Attach speed of Reverse Bear Traps by 50%. Increases time required for Survivors to open the Jigsaw Box by 17%.

Jigsaw's Annotated Plan: Increases number of carried Reverse Bear Traps by 1. Reduces the death timer of all Active Reverse Bear Traps by 10 seconds each time a generator is repaired. Extends starting death timer for Reverse Bear Traps by 10 seconds.

Rule Set No.2 is now a Rare add-on.

Last Will: Increases movement speed during the Ambush Dash Attack by 6%. Increases Ambush Dash Attack charge time by 33%.

Razor Wires: Inflicts damage on Healthy Survivors who fail a Jigsaw Box Skill Check. Increases Skill Check difficulty by 20%.

Workshop Grease is now an Uncommon add-on. New effects: Reduces Cooldown of missed Ambush Dash Attacks by 25%. Increases Ambush Dash Attack charge speed by 50%.

Interlocking Razor is now a Common add-on. New effect: Inflicts Deep Wounds on Injured Survivors who fail a Jigsaw Box Skill Check.

John's Medical File: Increases Movement speed when crouching by 10%.

Shattered Syringe: Reduces the Cooldown of missed Ambush Dash Attacks by 25%.

Killer perk adjustments in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Expand Tweet

The Clown's Perk [Pop Goes the Weasel]: After hooking a Survivor, the next generator you damage instantly loses 30% of its current Progression. Regular generator Regression applies afterward. Pop Goes the Weasel is active for 35/40/45 seconds.

The Doctor's Perk [Overcharge]: The Damage Generator action can Overcharge the generator. The next Survivor interacting with that generator is faced with a tremendously difficult Skill Check. Failing the Skill Check results in an additional 2/3/4% loss of progress. A successful Skill Check grants no progress but prevents the generator from exploding. After Overcharge is applied to a generator, its regression speed increases from 85% of normal speed to 130% of normal speed over the next 30 seconds.

The Onryō's Perk [Call of Brine]: After damaging a generator, this Perk becomes active for 60 seconds. The generator regresses at 115/120/125% of the normal regression speed, revealing its aura to you. Each time a Survivor succeeds a Good Skill Check on a generator affected by this perk, you receive a loud noise notification.

The Deathslinger's Perk [Gearhead]: When a Survivor loses the Health State, Gearhead activates for 30 seconds. While this Perk is active, reveals the aura of Survivors succeeding a Good Skill Check on repairing the generator to the Killer for 6/7/8 seconds.

The Deathslinger's Perk [Dead Man's Switch]: After hooking a Survivor, Dead Man's Switch activates for 20/25/30 seconds. While active, any Survivor who stops repairing a generator before it is fully repaired will cause the Entity to block the generator until the Dead Man's Switch effect ends. The affected generator will be highlighted by a white aura.

The Artist's Perk [Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance]: At the start of the Trial, up to 4 random hooks change into Scourge Hooks. You see their auras in white. Any time a Survivor is hooked on a Scourge Hook, the generator with the most repair progress explodes, instantly losing 9/12/15% progress and beginning regression. Survivors repairing the generator will scream, revealing their location.

General Perk [Eruption]: After you damage a generator, its aura will be highlighted in yellow and become affected by Eruption. When a Survivor enters a Dying State, all affected generators will explode, losing 10% progression and beginning regression. When generators explode, any Survivor repairing them will scream and reveal their aura to you for 8/10/12 seconds. Eruption has a cooldown of 30 seconds.

Survivor perk adjustments in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Dwight's Perk [Prove Thyself] : For every other Survivor repairing a generator within 4m, increase your Repair speed by 6/8/10%. This effect is also applied to all other Survivors in the range. Survivors can only be affected by 1 stack of Prove Thyself at a time.

: For every other Survivor repairing a generator within 4m, increase your Repair speed by 6/8/10%. This effect is also applied to all other Survivors in the range. Survivors can only be affected by 1 stack of Prove Thyself at a time. General Perk [Deja Vu] : Permanently reveals the auras of 3 generators near one another. If carrying the Map, add the locations of these generators. Increases your Repair speed on those generators by 4/5/6%.

: Permanently reveals the auras of 3 generators near one another. If carrying the Map, add the locations of these generators. Increases your Repair speed on those generators by 4/5/6%. Haddie's Perk [Overzealous] : After cleansing or blessing a totem, this Perk activates. Increases your generator Repair speed by 8/9/10%. Doubles the bonus if you cleanse or bless a Hex Totem. This Perk deactivates when you lose a Health State.

: After cleansing or blessing a totem, this Perk activates. Increases your generator Repair speed by 8/9/10%. Doubles the bonus if you cleanse or bless a Hex Totem. This Perk deactivates when you lose a Health State. Toolbox add-on [Brand New Part]: Replace the Toolbox Repair action with the Install Brand New Part action. Installing the Brand New Part triggers 1 difficult Skill Check. Succeeding the Skill Check reduces that generator's Repair requirements by 10 Charges. This add-on is consumed on use.

Events in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Expand Tweet

1) The Entity's Treasure updates

Event Time: 11-23-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-07-2023, 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, players can test their luck to unlock new Platinum, Gold, and Silver Outfits from The Entity's Treasure: The Trapper's [Capitalist] and Feng Min's [Vitality Idol].

The Entity's Treasure guarantees: at least 1 Silver Outfit every 50 draws, at least 1 Gold Outfit every 200 draws, and another Gold Outfit every 400 draws.

Gold Outfits from the Vitality Idol collection have been added to The Entity's Memories pool, including Outfits for Claudette Morel, Meg Thomas, Yun-Jin Lee, Élodie Rakoto, Kate Denson, and Jane Romero.

2) Hide Tracks event

[Shh! Hide Yourself!] Challenge Event

Event Time: 11-23-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-07-2023, 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, take part in [Hide Tracks] to earn [Hide Coins]. Completing the challenge event tasks will earn you more [Hide Coins].

Squads will be ranked based on the total [Hide Coins] earned by squad members.

When the event ends, rewards will be tallied based on leaderboard rankings and sent to your inbox. Don't forget to check it.

[Hide Tracks] Sign-in event

Event Time: 11-23-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-07-2023, 2:59 AM (ET)

Sign in every day to get [Hide Coins] and other rewards.

[Hide Tracks] Redeem shop

Event Time: 11-23-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-07-2023, 2:59 AM (ET)

The 2nd page of the Redeem Shop will become available on 11-30-2023, 00:00 AM (UTC+8).

Take part in other events to earn [Hide Coins], which can be used to redeem awesome rewards that include the Survivor Relic [The Midnight Grove], the Killer Charm [Dwightcrow], and Nea's Outfit [Black Cat White Cat].

3) Weekend Bloodhunt event

Event Time: 11-24-2023, 3:00 AM to 11-27-2023, 2:59 AM (ET); and 12-01-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-04-2023, 2:59 AM (ET)

During the event, take part in Trials with the specified Characters to earn double Character Experience and Bloodpoints.

Specified Characters for this round: Feng Min, The Spirit, Jake Park, and The Twins

4) Back Friday Outfit bundle special sales event

Event Time: 11-24-2023, 3:00 AM to 11-27-2023, 2:59 AM (ET); and 12-01-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-04-2023, 2:59 AM (ET)

A special selection of Outfit Bundles is returning to Store shelves at awesome prices. Check the offers and find what you want.

5) Special Store bundle updates in Dead by Daylight Mobile

Event Time: 11-23-2023, 3:00 AM to 12-07-2023, 2:59 AM (ET)

Several discount bundles are now available in the Store, including Outfit packs for Adam Francis and The Spirit, and Sinister Stone Packs.

That's it for the official patch notes for the Dead by Daylight Mobile 11.23 update.