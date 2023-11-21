Stumble Guys update 0.61 patch notes: New map, game mode, and more

Scopely, the developer of Stumble Guys, released the patch notes of the upcoming update 0.61, which includes the brand-new Bucket Mayhem mode and Stumble Up EZ for extra checkpoints. This update has a lot of fresh content, such as Snow Ball Throw emote, new characters, and Stumble Pass themes. To give players more customization options for their in-game experience, this update contains additional cosmetics, including stumblers, footsteps, and animations.

This article delves into all the details of the new update 0.61 of Stumble Guys.

Patch notes of Stumble Guys 0.61 update

Here are the official patch notes for the new 0.61 update of Stumble Guys, as presented by the game's developers:

New maps in Stumble Guys

Stumble Up EZ

Experience the excitement of the original Stumble Up with Stumble Up EZ, which now has checkpoints to assist you in getting back up if and when you fail.

Bucket Mayhem (New game mode)

To protect yourself and keep from turning into a Buckethead, use your spatula. Plankton has assured you that after you give the bucket to three additional cooks, it will be removed.

New features in Stumble Guys

Stumble Pass themes

The Stumble Pass will now have event-related themes

A new button to access the Stumble Pass will be added to the shop

Cosmetics

Emotes

Snow Ball Throw [Special] It’s getting chilly out there! Enjoy the fun of freezing your friends and opponents with the new Snowball emote. Throw a snowball and hit them to freeze and slow them down. The snowball is a single-target throw. When it hits a player it freezes them in place briefly then slows them down for a bit (slow down is 50% of normal movement)

Footsteps

Merry Christmas Flag

Happy Holidays Flag

Xmas Light Flag

Candy Cane Pop Up

Colorful Candle Pop Up

Present Pop Up

Singapore Trail

Stumblers

Cali Roll

Sushimi

Spicy Roll

Wasabi Crab Roll

Dragon Roll

Bad Cookie Guy

Bad Buck

Teddy Bear

Good Gabby

Sugar Plum Fairy

Nutcracker

Ninja Peel

Bacon

Topic

Sneaker

Cow Onesie

Sharktooth

Larry

Victory animations

Tetris

Tetris Puzzle

Present

Gift Giving

Snowball Fight

Snowing

Freezing

Lump of Coal

TechnoGoth Dance

Money Trees Dance

Eyes Off You Dance

Ting Dance

Oh Yeah Oh Yeh Dance

Main bug fixes

Controller

Fixed the issue where the 'LT' and 'RT' trigger keys fail to assign emotes as an input button for the controller on Steam

Gameplay

Fixed the issue where players spawned high above the starting platform in UFOMG! and being unable to move

Fixed the issue where players would be able to stand on the sinking barrels in Sharkmuda Triangle beneath the water throughout the round by hopping on the glacier and using animated emotes at the same time

Fixed the issue that caused the game and interface on Android devices to run at 30 fps, regardless of the frame rate limit

Fixed the issue where a popup error would occur and the game would crash when joining different server regions in Custom Game and Normal Game

Fixed the issue where during winning animation if the user puts the app in the background and returns to the game, they will get a disconnected pop-up and lose all their rewards

Fixed several issues that took place at the Workshop

Events

Fixed the issue where during the winning animation screen, if the player puts the game in the background of their device and returns to the game, they will get a disconnected pop-up and lose all their rewards

Menus

Fixed several errors displaying when claiming shards and reward boxes rewards

Fixed the issue where sometimes, players will get stuck on the rewards screen

Missions

Fixed the issue where the game becomes unresponsive if a player clicks the claim later button while collecting the tournament tickets as a weekly reward

Fixed the issue where the Weekly Objective is misaligned to the left on the Missions screen.

Web

Fixed the issue where an error pop-up occurs and the game gets stuck upon joining the different server regions on Custom Party and Normal Party

Fixed the issue where the keyboard bindings reset back to default, after relaunching the game. Also fixed for Steam

That's it for the official patch notes of Stumble Guys 0.61 update.