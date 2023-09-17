Stumble Guys update 0.56 patch notes: Monopoly Rush Race map, cosmetics, and more

The exhilarating Monopoly Rush Race map is introduced in the Stumble Guys 0.56 update, giving a novel take on the classic board game with daring routes and entertaining obstacles. Prepare to have even more fun with the new upcoming Super Waterpark map, which will include unique zones and intriguing shortcuts. This update also includes new cosmetics, such as characters, tokens, and animations, allowing users to customize their in-game experience.

This article delves into all the details of the new update 0.56 of Stumble Guys.

Patch notes of Stumble Guys 0.56 update

Here are the official patch notes for the new 0.56 update of Stumble Guys, as presented by the game's developers:

New Maps

Monopoly Rush Race map

A massive Monopoly board has invaded Stumble Guys, with a plethora of pathways and obstacles to overcome as you attempt to complete the game. Should I risk going to jail, or should I just pay a visit?

Classic tile pieces are depicted in a whimsical Stumble-esque manner, with massive trains crashing through their stations. There will be Chance and Community Chest Tiles that alter the flow of gameplay aspects, as well as roads to propel you through the board as quickly as possible. Watch out for the dice!

Super Waterpark - Coming Soon Race map

Inspired by the previous Super Slide level, this map features three unique areas:

Pirate Beach

Volcanica

Temple Ruin

Each zone has a unique concept with different obstacles. There are several shortcuts and paths with different difficulties throughout the level. Stay tuned for its release later in the month!

Cosmetics

Stumblers

Libra - Mythic

Earl - Legendary

Mr. Monopoly - Legendary

Mr. Monopoly (Bling) - Special

Dog Token - Epic

House - Legendary

Hat Token - Special

Thimble Token - Special

Dice - Mythic

Penguin Token - Epic

Mr. Monopoly (Retro) - Legendary

Monopoly Board - Legendary

Monopoly Hotel - Legendary

Monopoly Cash - Mythic

Victory Animations

Share the Wealth

Playing Monopoly

I’m the Boss

Taunt Animations

Share the Wealth

Playing Monopoly

I’m the Boss

Emotes

Go To Jail - Uncommon

Flip the Table - Uncommon

Footsteps

Monopoly Money - Epic

Houses & Hotels - Epic

Top Hat - Epic

Dice Roll - Epic

Bug Fixes

Players can now move during gameplay while emotes are off in the settings on PC.

The chosen skin tone will now display correctly during gameplay.

Unlocked skins and emotes no longer appear in the locked section.

The remaining players will not fail to enter Round 3 in Events.

Polished up missions and reduced errors.

Squashed a bug where the game became unresponsive and appeared zoomed in during gameplay.

That's it for the official patch notes of Stumble Guys 0.56 update.