Dead by Daylight November 2023 Developer Update - Player Cards added, The Trickster reworks, perk adjustments, and more

Behaviour Interactive has revealed the November 2023 roadmap for Dead by Daylight. The upcoming update will add Player Cards to the endgame menu. Additionally, it will address issues with The Trickster, as reported by the community. Several imbalances have rendered the Killer unplayable on both sides.

Player Cards

Player Cards are decorative banners and badges which appear in the top right corner of various menus.

The Player Card will also be featured in the post-match scoreboard so other players can see them as well.

Banners and badges can be mixed and matched according to choice, and higher rarity ones will be more detailed, with some even being animated.

Player Cards can be earned during events, the Rift, through login rewards and promo codes.

The Trickster

Rapid Fire

The Trickster now throws 4 Blades per second (was 3 Blades per second) by default, and his throw rate no longer increases with each Blade thrown.

The laceration meter has been increased to 8 hits (was 6), as well as decreased the time before it decays to 10 seconds (was 15).

Recoil while throwing rapidly has been removed.

Fast Paced

The Trickster now moves at 4.6m/s by default (was 4.4m/s).

The Trickster’s Terror Radius has been increased to 32m (was 24m).

Main Event

Main Event now requires 6 Blades to charge (was 30).

Main Event’s duration has been reduced to 5 seconds (was 10).

Add-ons adjustments

Memento Blades : New Effect – Decreases time between Blade throws by 5%.

: New Effect – Decreases time between Blade throws by 5%. Inferno Wires : Increases duration of Main Event by 40% (was 25%).

: Increases duration of Main Event by 40% (was 25%). Ji-Woon’s Autograph : New Effect - Decreases the number of Blades required to charge Main Event by 1.

: New Effect - Decreases the number of Blades required to charge Main Event by 1. Tequila Moonrock : Increases duration of Main Event by 60% (was 50%).

: Increases duration of Main Event by 60% (was 50%). Fizz-Spin Soda : New Effect - Decreases the number of Blades required to reach Main Event by 2.

: New Effect - Decreases the number of Blades required to reach Main Event by 2. Waiting for You Watch : Increases the duration of Main Event by 0.25 seconds for each Blade hit while it is active (was 0.4 seconds).

: Increases the duration of Main Event by 0.25 seconds for each Blade hit while it is active (was 0.4 seconds). Iridescent Photocard: New Effect - For each consecutive Blade hit, gain a stackable 1% Haste effect, up to a maximum of 7%. This bonus is lost when missing a Blade or putting a Survivor into the dying state.

Perks

Made For This

Deep Wounds affected survivors run 3% faster.

Maps

Garden of Joy

The windows & breakable walls of the building have been adjusted accordingly to make the chases fairer.

Several pallet loops have been brought closer to the sweet spot, making them useful to Survivors and having the potential for Killers to play around them.

Few changes have been introduced to increase visuals.

Red Forest

The size of the map has been reduced.

The amount of vegetation has been reduced, making it easier to identify loops at a glance.

This concludes the summary of changes planned for the November 2023 Developer Update for Dead by Daylight. It is important to note that some features may not be implemented in the final patch.