Dead by Daylight October 2023 developer update - The Skull Merchant balances, Anti Face-camping introduced, Perk adjustments, and more

Behavior Interactive has released the October 2023 developer roadmap for Dead by Daylight. A few major issues were observed during the Public Test Beta (PTB) for this month's developer patch, and a number of quality-of-life improvements have been made in the upcoming vital update. In it, The Skull Merchant's abilities have been revamped in a way that shifts the game's dynamic.

This article will offer a basic summary of the October 2023 developer update for Dead by Daylight. Players may visit this title's official website for the detailed patch notes.

Official October 2023 developer update notes of Dead by Daylight

The Skull Merchant changes

Scanning

The Skull Merchant can now toggle the direction her drones rotate while using her radar.

Drones can now be recalled at any time and recalling a drone no longer incurs a cooldown.

Eyes in the Sky

Increased the drone’s radius to 10m (was 8m).

Increased the drone’s rotation speed in Stealth Mode to 60 degrees per second (was 50).

Increased the drone’s rotation speed in Scouting Mode to 85 degrees per second (was 75).

The drone’s beams now face directly in front and behind her by default.

Decreased the drone’s initialization time to 0.3 seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

Anti Face-camping

Grace Period

There will now be a 7 second grace period before the meter starts filling after hooking a Survivor.

Dying & Carried Survivors

Dying will slow the meter (as though they were standing) so long as they are in the area, and carried Survivors now pause the progress bar completely.

Verticality.

The meter will be weighted more heavily toward horizontal distance than vertical

Perk Updates

Furtive Chase

When hooking the Obsession, gain Undetectable and a 5% Haste status effect for 14/16/18 seconds.

Furtive Chase rewards the Killer for switching targets and allows them to find a new Survivor to chase more quickly after hooking.

Background Player

Background Player now causes you to sprint at 200% speed (was 150%) for 5 seconds (was 4 seconds) when the Killer picks up a dying Survivor.

The Trapper Changes

The Trapper’s Bear-Traps will spawn closer to generators.

Shattered Square adjustments

The strength of the pallet loops and the number of pallets have been adjusted.

Dead by Daylight is an online multiplayer title that is currently available to play on the PC (through Steam and Epic Games), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.