Dead by Daylight patch 7.4.0 official notes: The Good Guy added, Trickster knife buffs, map improvements, and more

Behavior Interactive has released patch 7.4.0 for Dead by Daylight. In this update, The Good Guy joins the game's massive lineup of killers. Trickster, an underrated killer in the title, has also been adequately buffed to balance him. Additionally, the patch introduces FSR 1.0, which improves frame rates for lower-end systems.

This article provides the official notes for patch 7.4.0 of Dead by Daylight. You can also access them from the title's official website.

Official Dead by Daylight patch 7.4.0 notes

Killer: The Good Guy

Abilities

Hidey-Ho Mode: The ability stays active for 14 seconds. While in this mode, the Killer cannot be detected, and "distraction" footprints and audio are spawned all across the map.

The ability stays active for 14 seconds. While in this mode, the Killer cannot be detected, and "distraction" footprints and audio are spawned all across the map. Slice & Dice: While in Hidey-Ho Mode, press and hold the Special Attack button to charge up a Slice & Dice Attack. When charged, sprint forward at high speed, triggering an attack at the end (or whenever the Special Attack button is released).

While in Hidey-Ho Mode, press and hold the Special Attack button to charge up a Slice & Dice Attack. When charged, sprint forward at high speed, triggering an attack at the end (or whenever the Special Attack button is released). Scamper: While in Hidey-Ho Mode, when you are near a vault or pallet, press the Interaction button to scamper through it quickly without breaking it.

Perks

Two Can Play (Hex): Anytime you are stunned or blinded by a Survivor 4/3/2 times, if there is no Hex Totem associated with this Perk, a Dull Totem becomes a Hex Totem. While the Hex Totem stands, Survivors who stun or blind you get blinded for 1.5 seconds

Anytime you are stunned or blinded by a Survivor 4/3/2 times, if there is no Hex Totem associated with this Perk, a Dull Totem becomes a Hex Totem. While the Hex Totem stands, Survivors who stun or blind you get blinded for 1.5 seconds Friends 'Til the End: When you hook a Survivor that is not the Obsession, the Obsession becomes exposed for 20 seconds and reveals their aura for 6/8/10 seconds. When you hook the Obsession, another random Survivor screams and reveals their position and becomes the Obsession.

When you hook a Survivor that is not the Obsession, the Obsession becomes exposed for 20 seconds and reveals their aura for 6/8/10 seconds. When you hook the Obsession, another random Survivor screams and reveals their position and becomes the Obsession. Batteries Included: When within 12 meters of a completed generator, you have 5% Haste. The movement speed bonus lingers for 1/3/5 seconds after leaving the generator's range. This perk deactivates when all the generators are powered.

The Trickster improvements

Movement speed increased from 4.4 m/s to 4.6 m/s.

Removed recoil for throwing knives.

Blade-ready movement speed: removed per-throw movement speed reduction.

Increase laceration meter from 6 to 8.

Main Event updates

Decrease the number of Blades required to access Main Event from 30 to 8 Blades.

Decrease Main Event duration from 10 sec to 5 sec.

Pressing the Secondary Power button within 0.3 second of activating Main Event does not cancel it.

Add 0.5 second to the next Main Event for each combo score level reached.

Combo Score Levels (consecutive hits with thrown Blades increase the combo):

E: base time + 0.5 sec

D: base time + 1 sec

C: base time + 1.5 sec

B: base time + 2 sec

A: base time + 2.5 sec

S: base time + 3 sec

Add-on updates

Memento Blades : Increases throw speed by 5% (new functionality[)

: Increases throw speed by 5% (new functionality[) Inferno Wires : Increases duration of Main Event by 40% (was 25%)

: Increases duration of Main Event by 40% (was 25%) Ji-Woon's Autograph : Increase the time before a combo ends by 10% (new functionality)

: Increase the time before a combo ends by 10% (new functionality) Tequila Moonrock : Increases duration of Main Event by 60% (was 50%)

: Increases duration of Main Event by 60% (was 50%) Fiz-Spin Soda : Increase the time before a combo ends by 15% (new functionality)

: Increase the time before a combo ends by 15% (new functionality) Death Throes Compilation: Reveal the aura of Survivors hit during Main Event for 6 seconds (new functionality)

Iridescent Photo Card

For each consecutive Blade hit, gain a stackable 1% Haste status effect, up to a maximum of 7%. (new functionality)

This bonus is lost when missing a Blade or when injuring a Survivor by any means. (new functionality)

The Nemesis updates

There is a new animation for when Survivors use Vaccines on themselves.

Perk changes

Made for This

This perk activates while you are in the injured state. after you finish healing another Survivor, gain the Endurance status effect for 6/8/10 seconds. While affected by Deep Wound, you run 3% faster. (added Deep Wound condition for Haste effect)

Stranger Things Perks

Surge - Demogorgon perk (was Jolt)

Mindbreaker - Demogorgon Perk (was Fearmonger)

Cruel Limits - Demogorgon Perk (was Claustrophobia)

Babysitter - Steve Harrington Perk (was Guardian)

Camaraderie - Steve Harrington Perk (was Kinship)

Second Wind - Steve Harrington Perk (was Renewal)

Better Together - Nancy Wheeler Perk (was Situational Awareness)

Fixated - Nancy Wheeler Perk (was Self Aware)

Inner Strength - Nancy Wheeler Perk (was Inner Healing)

Map overhauls

The Mother's Dwelling and The Temple of Purgation of the Red Forest Realm have been reduced in size.

The Garden of Joy has been reworked with a combination of obstacles and window size changes.

New Features

FSR

Added support for FSR 1.0 on all platforms.

Bug Fixes

Archives

Fixed an issue where The Wraith could earn progress towards the Tome 6 Ripple of Violence challenge when hitting a healthy survivor with the Blind Warrior - White add-on. This unintended.

Fixed an issue where the Green Glyphs were not spawning after the challenge requirement was completed.

Fixed an issue where the pallet break animation was out of sync while the Killer player was under the effect of the Orange Glyph.

Fixed an issue where a hooked Survivor player could earn progress on skill check-related challenges during the hooked struggle phase. This was unintended.

Fixed an issue where visual elements of the Core Memory: Stray Thoughts challenge were visible after the shard despawned.

Fixed an issue where the shards of the Core Memory: Stray Thoughts challenge could spawn inside environment assets.

Fixed an issue where the High Skill challenge can gain progress from hook struggle skill checks.

Audio

Specific voice lines' subtitles should now match the audio more accurately.

Fixed various VO issues on The Good Guy.

Fixed an issue where The Good Guy could hear the illusory footfalls.

Fixed an issue where some killers were lacking the SFX when snuffing a totem.

Fixed an issue where the wrong music was playing for Jake Park's Lucky Stroll Outfit.

Fixed an issue where the Blast Mine explosion was muffling the audio on the Survivor who installed it at any range.

Fixed an issue where the perk "Spies from the Shadow" caused the loud noises to be too loud.

Fixed an issue where Memory Shards were lingering after despawning.

Bots

Bots are better at handling the Undetectable status of a Killer.

Bots no longer struggle to repair a Generator on a specific tile on The Game.

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur when playing with Bots.

Bots in the Tutorials have been slightly nerfed to improve new player experience.

Bots have figured out how to access a particular corridor of the Hawking National Laboratory.

Bots have figured out how to access a particular corridor of the Raccoon City Police Station.

Bots have figured out how to fall off a specific ledge on Lampkin Lane.

When a Killer approaches while being healed by another player, Bots are now more willing to run away.

Characters

An animation of Mikaela Reid pulling out a book in the menus has been fixed to correctly hide the book at the end.

Fixed an issue that caused the animation for grabbing a Survivor from a Locker to not play properly when playing as The Nurse in a Trial.

Fixed an issue that caused the hook animation of the Nurse to not play properly when hooking a survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused multiple animations to clip during specific interactions as The Hag.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors right arm to appear broken when performing the self-unhook animation

Fixed an issue that caused the The Hillbilly to be able to see through a Locker when starting the Use Chainsaw.

Fixed an issue that caused Break pallet animation to be out of sync when breaking a pallet as the Killer while under the Orange Glyph status effect.

Fixed an issue that caused Nicolas Cage to plays ‘failed skillcheck’ animation when using Styptic Syringe.

Fixed an issue that caused The Hag camera to moves briefly when returning to idle after an attack.

Fixed an issue that caused The Trapper and The Pig to be missing their traps in the Lobby

Fixed an issue that caused Survivor Nicolas Cage's chin to clip through his collar during the pointing animation.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivor The Nurse's weapon to snaps back into idle position after an attack miss.

Fixed an issue that caused The Hag's arm to be invisible when having the Sugared Claws equipped during multiple actions.

Fixed an issue that caused the camera to be misplaced during the Moris as Renato Lyra and equipped with his legendary outfit.

Fixed an issue that caused The Hag or The Nurse camera to be able to clip inside of the locker until they move when searching an empty locker.

Fixed an issue that caused The Blight's camera to be able to clip through locker while using chain dash.

Fixed an issue that caused The Trickster's camera to drops to low, when landing.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors right arm to appear broken when performing the self-unhook animation while holding certain items.

Fixed an issue that caused the Trapper to be able to farm Bloodpoints and stack Haste bonuses by spamming the Set Trap ability on Maurice's hooves.

Fixed an issue that caused the Demogorgon's FOV not to increase while using the Shred ability.

Fixed an issue that caused the Legion's add-on Julie's Mix Tape not to replenish the Feral Frenzy cooldown when pallet stunned.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when the Deathslinger reeled in a speared Survivor.

Environment/Maps

Fixed issues related to the navigations of Bots in the The Underground Complex

Fixed an issue in the realm of Crotus Prenn where the pallet in the shack was clipping in the ground

Fixed an issue where Victor could not jump through a window of the Grim Pantry building

Fixed an issue on the Suffocation Pit where the player could land on top pf assets

Fixed an issue in the Coal Tower maps where player could land on top of pallets

Fixed an issue with the collision of a car asset in the Badham Preschool.

Fixed an issue where you could see the edge of the map in the vistas on The Decimated Borgo.

Fixed an issue that caused the Xenomorph's tail attack not to inflict damage on Survivors in the shack in the Red Forest maps.

Fixed an issue that caused the Xenomorph's tail attack to hit multiple invisible collisions in the Underground Complex map.

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind to not be able to use his power around a sliding door in the Underground Complex map.

Perks

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused successful skillchecks from the Merciless Storm perk to count as failed.

UI

Buying a node on the Bloodweb for an "item" that is part of the active preset right before the beginning of a match will lead to that "item" to be correctly consumed and shown on the Tally screen.

Legendary Cosmetics Killers with a unique name (such as The Trapper's Naughty Bear) will now have that name correctly display across all menus.

Players can switch between Archives visual lore entries while in fullscreen.

Fixed a missing word in the Player Stats tab

Fixed an issue where the screen blurs when canceling the Naughty Bear Mori preview while loading.

Fixed an issue where the spending pop-up above the Bloodpoints wallet doesn't appear when using bonus Bloodpoints.

Fixed an issue where texts are overlapping in the Loadout menu on the Nintendo Switch.

Fixed an issue where tooltips do not scale with the UI Scale option

Miscellaneous

Killswitched Cosmetics can no longer be brought into a Trial.

Fixed a crash that could occur when starting a match with an empty loadout.

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to run in place when the Killer disconnected from the trial.

This sums up the list of changes implemented with patch 7.4.0 of Dead by Daylight.