Deadpool floaties in Fortnite: All you need to know

Let's take a look at locations and details to find the Deadpool floaties in Fortnite.

These floaties, themed after the superhero, are located at his yet-to-be-named POI.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has brought a ton of new challenges into the game, with even Deadpool coming back into the game along with an exclusive POI. Finding this POI and his floaties can be hard for players, as there is no mention of it on the Fortnite map.

To complete this mission, you need to collect three different Deadpool-themed floaties on this POI, though finding them is no easy job. In this article, we will look at the locations of these floaties in Fortnite.

Here is the location of the Deadpool yacht POI on the Fortnite map:

Once you reach this location, you will see a giant Deadpool head, and the whole POI serves as a memorial for Deadpool. This place has some really good loot, and since not many players land here, it can be a great landing spot for newer Fortnite players. It helps such players as they like to start their match by slowly looting and gearing themselves up for the bigger fights.

Deadpool yacht in Fortnite

Moving on, here are the locations of the Deadpool-themed floaties on the Fortnite map:

#1 Topmost floor, above disco floor: This is most easy one to find on the yacht. Head to the topmost floor above the disco floor, and once there, a room to your left will have Deadpool's picture in it. Once you enter, you will find the floaty right beside to the door.

Deadpool floaties in Fortnite

#2 Middle deck: This is exactly in the middle deck of the yacht, on the western side. You need to go outside the main cabin, where you will see a floaty hanging between two chaise lounges.

#3 Western side: This is probably the hardest to find, but it is fairly easy to see if you are in the right location. For finding this floaty, you need to go to the western corner of the ship, where there will be a smallish cabin-looking structure. Once you are there, you should see a floaty staring at you.

There might be more floaties in this POI, however, your mission will be completed if you are able to retrieve three during your match.

