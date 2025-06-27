Death Stranding 2 stuttering and crashing on PlayStation 5: Possible reasons and fixes

PlayStation exclusive title Death Stranding 2 has been received positively by gamers worldwide. However, one issue that seems to have come up is that the game crashes at startup or performs terribly at some stages. There are no official fixes for this at the moment, but we have some tips you can follow to potentially improve the game's performance.

Ad

We have listed a few reasons why you might be facing these issues, alongside some potential fixes to help you out.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Kojima Productions rolls out official patches.

Fixing performance issues in Death Stranding 2 on PS5

1) Restart your console and reinstall the game

Ad

Trending

Restarting your console can help fix overheating issues (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

We understand the thrill of playing a brand-new game for extended hours. However, this can often take a toll on your hardware, leading to overheating; this, in turn, can cause frame drops while playing. To fix this, turn off your console for a while and let it rest for a few minutes before turning it on again.

Ad

Moreover, the crashing issue in Death Stranding 2 on PlayStation 5 seems to be fixed by reinstalling the game. So, uninstall the game once, download it again, and check if the issue persists.

2) Make sure your console gets proper ventilation and air flow

If the above-mentioned tip did not help you, check if there is any accumulated dust on your console. This can also be one of the reasons your console is overheating and causing performance dips. While at it, ensure that your PlayStation 5 is not kept inside a closed cabinet or on a spot that lacks proper ventilation.

Ad

You can use a microfiber cloth and a can of compressed air to clean your console properly.

3) Check for firmware updates as well as game updates

Go to your console's system settings and check if there are any pending firmware updates. If any, download and install them straight away. Now, manually check if there are any available updates for Death Stranding 2 as well. Both of these steps will ensure you are not missing out on any patches or updates that might have been released to improve the console and game's performance.

Ad

Also Read: All Death Stranding 2 settings explored

For more Death Stranding 2 guides and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.